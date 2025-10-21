CMC Development Strategies to Prevent Rework and Delays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to reduce delays and improve efficiency in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development. The featured speaker will discuss and understand common obstacles, enabling teams to address them proactively and strengthen outcomes. Attendees will discover how leveraging digital platforms and structured processes can significantly reduce errors and enable more informed decision-making throughout the CMC lifecycle.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inefficiencies and errors in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development are a leading cause of regulatory delays, cost overruns and compromised product quality. As regulatory expectations evolve and product pipelines become more complex, life sciences organizations face growing pressure to modernize legacy CMC practices and mitigate risks early in development. This webinar will examine strategies and digital advancements that can minimize errors, streamline processes and ultimately optimize CMC development.

The featured speakers will start by outlining the fundamental ideas that underpin successful CMC procedures. From there, they will examine common challenges that often disrupt success, which may include inconsistent risk management activities, fragmented data sources, version control challenges and gaps in cross-functional collaboration. These pain points often lead to inefficiencies, increased costs and delayed regulatory submissions.

The webinar will also explore how risk-based decision-making, structured data management and enhanced knowledge exchange can help businesses better manage complexity and promote continuous improvement. By contrasting traditional techniques with more contemporary, integrated methods, the session will highlight ways to reduce variability and strengthen a culture of informed decision-making. Real-world case studies will demonstrate how various companies have transitioned from disconnected tools to fully integrated digital platforms.

Whether at the beginning of the CMC journey or seeking to refine existing practices, this session will provide practical guidance on how to proactively reduce errors, strengthen collaboration across teams and build a resilient foundation for long-term success in CMC development.

Register for this webinar to learn how to reduce delays and improve efficiency in CMC development.

Join Margarida Ventura, Senior Consultant, ValGenesis, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit CMC Development Strategies to Prevent Rework and Delays.

