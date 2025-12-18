CMC Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2025, reaffirming the company's industry-leading environmental performance and continued progress on the social and governance issues that matter most to the company's business and stakeholders. This year marks the eleventh year of sustainability reporting for the company. The document, which can be found on CMC's sustainability website (https://esg.cmc.com/), highlights progress updates regarding the company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") management systems.

"CMC's 2025 sustainability report highlights our progress this year and reinforces our commitment to sustainable practices that support the long-term success of our business," said Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain dedicated to making a positive impact on a sustainable future."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support early-stage construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company