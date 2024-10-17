CMC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Fourth quarter net earnings of $103.9 million , or $0.90 per diluted share; annual net earnings of $485.5 million , or $4.14 per diluted share

Consolidated core EBITDA of $227.1 million in the fourth quarter; core EBITDA margin of 11.4%

Solid construction activity provided stability in North America shipment volumes; margins pressured by decline in average steel pricing

Tensar achieved its most profitable quarter to date as a division of CMC, driving the Emerging Businesses Group adjusted EBITDA margin to 21.7% in the fourth quarter

Successful cost management actions improved Europe Steel Group fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA by $26.5 million on a year-over-year basis despite materially lower volumes and flat metal margins

Strong generation of cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 of $351.8 million and $899.7 million , respectively

Cash distributions to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends amounted to $261.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 48% compared to fiscal year 2023

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2024. Net earnings were $103.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $184.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion.

For the full year fiscal 2024, CMC reported net earnings of $485.5 million, or $4.14 per diluted share, on net sales of $7.9 billion compared to prior year net earnings of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per diluted share, on net sales of $8.8 billion.

"Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "core EBITDA margin," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Fiscal 2024 was another solid year for CMC with highlights including record employee safety performance for the second consecutive year, our third best financial results in the Company's 109-year history, and meaningful advancement across several key strategic projects. During the fourth quarter, we felt the impact of increased macroeconomic and political uncertainty. Though strong by historical standards, our financial results were hampered by weaker sentiment that negatively influenced steel product pricing and margins. Certain contemplated construction projects appear to be on hold until greater clarity emerges regarding the future path of interest rates and the outcome of U.S. elections. We believe the underlying near and long-term demand fundamentals remain strong based on customer conversations and continued healthy downstream bid activity underpinned by the structural trends of infrastructure investment, re-shoring of manufacturing, electrification, and the need to address a chronic housing shortage in the U.S."

Mr. Matt added, "During 2024, we made significant progress on the development of a key component of our long-term strategic plan – Transform, Advance, Grow (TAG), an enterprise wide operational and commercial excellence initiative – which we expect will support substantial value creation in the years ahead. The improvement program, which seeks to leverage our leading positions in most of our core markets, touches nearly every aspect of our business and aims to achieve higher through-the-cycle margins by lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and better capturing commercial opportunities across our business. We believe the execution of several early initiatives will begin yielding financial benefits in fiscal 2025."

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of August 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $857.9 million, with available liquidity of nearly $1.7 billion. During the quarter, CMC repurchased 1,001,096 shares of common stock valued at $54.8 million in the aggregate. As of August 31, 2024, $403.8 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On October 15, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 31, 2024, representing an increase of approximately 13% on a year-over-year basis. The dividend to be paid on November 14, 2024, marks the 240th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Review

Demand for CMC's products in North America remained stable during the quarter. Average daily shipments of finished steel products were virtually unchanged compared to both the prior year and third quarter. The construction pipeline of potential future projects remained healthy as indicated by CMC's downstream bidding activity and the Dodge Momentum Index, which measures the value of projects entering the planning phase. Though bid volumes were strong compared to historical levels, they have declined from the peaks of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. Downstream backlog volumes were generally stable on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. Shipments of merchant products (MBQ) grew compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as our ability to serve West Coast customers from our Arizona 2 micro mill facility has increased.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America Steel Group decreased to $210.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from $336.8 million in the prior year period. The earnings reduction was driven by lower margins over scrap costs on steel products and downstream products. Included in fourth quarter segment adjusted EBITDA were $15.1 million in costs, net of depreciation, related to the commissioning of CMC's Arizona 2 micro mill, which compares to costs of $12.3 million incurred during the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the North America Steel Group of 13.5% declined from 19.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

European market conditions in the fourth quarter were similar sequentially. Long-steel consumption remained substantially below historical levels. The beneficial impact of improving Polish demand in certain end market applications and regional supply discipline has been largely offset by increased import flows from neighboring nations that have sought an outlet for product not consumed within their home markets. The Europe Steel Group reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million, continuing the trend of improved financial performance compared to late fiscal 2023 and early fiscal 2024. On a sequential basis, financial results were essentially flat as positive contributions from higher shipment volumes and lower controllable costs were offset by an $8 per ton reduction in margins over scrap. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $26.5 million from the prior year period, driven entirely by cost management actions, which overcame an 18% decline in shipment volumes with no change in margins over scrap.

Emerging Businesses Group fourth quarter net sales of $195.6 million decreased by 6.2% compared to the prior year period, but improved 3.7% on a sequential basis. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment of $42.5 million was unchanged on a year-over-year basis and increased by 11.2% from the third quarter. Sales mix contributed positively to both year-over-year and sequential adjusted EBITDA performance, with a greater percentage of geogrid volumes composed of CMC's highest margin proprietary offering, while shipments of Performance Reinforcing Steel also increased. Demand conditions in the North American markets remained resilient during the quarter with pipeline measures such as project quotes and backlog at healthy levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.7% was up 130 basis points compared to the prior year period.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect consolidated financial results in our first quarter of fiscal 2025 to decline from the fourth quarter level as a consequence of continued macroeconomic uncertainty and temporary, dampened sentiment within certain areas of the construction industry. Finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group are anticipated to follow normal seasonal trends, while adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decrease on lower steel product margin over scrap cost. Adjusted EBITDA for our Europe Steel Group should experience a meaningful sequential increase, driven by the receipt of an annual CO2 credit that is expected to be within a range of $35 million to $40 million. Underlying financial performance for the Europe Steel Group is likely to remain similar to fourth quarter levels. Financial results for the Emerging Businesses Group are anticipated to decline due to normal seasonality and the impact of economic uncertainty within the United States and Europe."

Mr. Matt concluded, "We believe current market conditions represent a transient period of softness created by uncertainty regarding important factors that influence any major capital investment – the cost of funding and future government policy. Clarity will emerge in the coming months, and we believe, renewed strength in our core markets will follow."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, shipment volumes, metal margins, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, growth rates in certain reportable segments, product margins within our Emerging Businesses Group, share repurchases, legal proceedings, construction activity, international trade, the impact of geopolitical conditions, capital expenditures, tax credits, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations, the expected capabilities and benefits of new facilities, the timeline for execution of our growth plan and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this release that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of downstream contracts within our vertically integrated steel operations due to rising commodity pricing; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; the impact of geopolitical conditions, including political turmoil and volatility, regional conflicts, terrorism and war on the global economy, inflation, energy supplies and raw materials; increased attention to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters, including any targets or other ESG, environmental justice or regulatory initiatives; operating and startup risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investments; impacts from global public health crises on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations; compliance with and changes in existing and future laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; evolving remediation technology, changing regulations, possible third-party contributions, the inherent uncertainties of the estimation process and other factors that may impact amounts accrued for environmental liabilities; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance with their contractual obligations, including payment obligations; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our share repurchase program; financial and non-financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions and realize any or all of the anticipated synergies or other benefits of acquisitions; the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third-party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; the impact of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including changes to current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs and quotas, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; our ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; our ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

8/31/2024

8/31/2023 North America Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 1,592,650

$ 1,717,979

$ 6,309,730

$ 6,704,305 Adjusted EBITDA

210,932

246,304

222,294

266,820

336,843

946,350

1,328,431 Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.5 %

14.7 %

15.0 %

16.8 %

19.6 %

15.0 %

19.8 %





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

360

371

347

374

344

1,452

1,390 Rebar

522

520

460

522

542

2,024

1,967 Merchant bar and other

237

244

234

230

215

945

942 Steel products

759

764

694

752

757

2,969

2,909 Downstream products

361

371

316

346

387

1,394

1,466





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 866

$ 970

$ 880

$ 783

$ 838

$ 874

$ 840 Steel products

843

891

905

892

932

882

977 Downstream products

1,311

1,330

1,358

1,389

1,428

1,346

1,425





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 664

$ 717

$ 658

$ 578

$ 606

$ 654

$ 615 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 321

$ 353

$ 379

$ 343

$ 338

$ 348

$ 349





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 522

$ 538

$ 526

$ 549

$ 594

$ 534

$ 628





























Europe Steel Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 222,085

$ 208,806

$ 192,500

$ 225,175

$ 273,961

$ 848,566

$ 1,328,791 Adjusted EBITDA

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

38,942

(30,081)

22,517

48,473 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(1.6) %

(2.0) %

(4.5) %

17.3 %

(11.0) %

2.7 %

3.6 %





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

98

80

64

122

151

364

684 Merchant bar and other

221

217

211

221

238

870

1,043 Steel products

319

297

275

343

389

1,234

1,727





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 667

$ 681

$ 673

$ 633

$ 682

$ 663

$ 749





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 383

$ 389

$ 394

$ 365

$ 398

$ 383

$ 395





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 284

$ 292

$ 279

$ 268

$ 284

$ 280

$ 354





























Emerging Businesses Group



























Net sales to external customers

$ 195,571

$ 188,593

$ 155,994

$ 177,239

$ 208,559

$ 717,397

$ 721,746 Adjusted EBITDA

42,519

38,220

17,929

30,862

42,612

129,530

138,985 Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.7 %

20.3 %

11.5 %

17.4 %

20.4 %

18.1 %

19.3 %

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

8/31/2024

8/31/2023 Net sales to external customers



























North America Steel Group

$ 1,559,520

$ 1,671,358

$ 1,486,202

$ 1,592,650

$ 1,717,979

$ 6,309,730

$ 6,704,305 Europe Steel Group

222,085

208,806

192,500

225,175

273,961

848,566

1,328,791 Emerging Businesses Group

195,571

188,593

155,994

177,239

208,559

717,397

721,746 Corporate and Other

18,973

9,728

13,591

7,987

8,729

50,279

44,691 Total net sales to external customers

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 2,003,051

$ 2,209,228

$ 7,925,972

$ 8,799,533





























Adjusted EBITDA



























North America Steel Group

$ 210,932

$ 246,304

$ 222,294

$ 266,820

$ 336,843

$ 946,350

$ 1,328,431 Europe Steel Group

(3,622)

(4,192)

(8,611)

38,942

(30,081)

22,517

48,473 Emerging Businesses Group

42,519

38,220

17,929

30,862

42,612

129,530

138,985 Corporate and Other

(25,189)

(37,070)

(34,512)

(30,987)

(38,171)

(127,758)

(131,185) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 224,640

$ 243,262

$ 197,100

$ 305,637

$ 311,203

$ 970,639

$ 1,384,704

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended August 31,

Year Ended August 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,209,228

$ 7,925,972

$ 8,799,533 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of goods sold

1,673,087

1,784,142

6,567,287

6,987,618 Selling, general and administrative expenses

170,612

175,185

668,413

646,041 Interest expense

12,142

8,259

47,893

40,127 Asset impairments

6,558

3,734

6,708

3,780 Net costs and operating expenses

1,862,399

1,971,320

7,290,301

7,677,566 Earnings before income taxes

133,750

237,908

635,671

1,121,967 Income taxes

29,819

53,742

150,180

262,207 Net earnings

$ 103,931

$ 184,166

$ 485,491

$ 859,760

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.91

$ 1.58

$ 4.19

$ 7.34 Diluted

0.90

1.56

4.14

7.25

















Cash dividends per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.16

$ 0.68

$ 0.64 Average basic shares outstanding

114,703,599

116,725,241

115,844,977

117,077,703 Average diluted shares outstanding

115,931,570

118,218,222

117,152,552

118,606,271

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

August 31, 2024

August 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 857,922

$ 592,332 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,494 and $4,135)

1,158,946

1,240,217 Inventories

971,755

1,035,582 Prepaid and other current assets

285,489

276,024 Assets held for sale

18,656

— Total current assets

3,292,768

3,144,155 Property, plant and equipment:







Land

165,674

160,067 Buildings and improvements

1,166,788

1,071,102 Equipment

3,317,537

3,089,007 Construction in process

261,321

213,651



4,911,320

4,533,827 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,334,184)

(2,124,467) Property, plant and equipment, net

2,577,136

2,409,360 Intangible assets, net

234,869

259,161 Goodwill

385,630

385,821 Other noncurrent assets

327,436

440,597 Total assets

$ 6,817,839

$ 6,639,094 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 350,550

$ 364,390 Accrued expenses and other payables

445,514

438,811 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

38,786

40,513 Total current liabilities

834,850

843,714 Deferred income taxes

276,908

306,801 Other noncurrent liabilities

255,222

253,181 Long-term debt

1,150,835

1,114,284 Total liabilities

2,517,815

2,517,980 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 114,104,057 and 116,515,427 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

407,232

394,672 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(85,952)

(3,778) Retained earnings

4,503,885

4,097,262 Less treasury stock, 14,956,607 and 12,545,237 shares at cost

(526,679)

(368,573) Stockholders' equity

4,299,776

4,120,873 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

248

241 Total stockholders' equity

4,300,024

4,121,114 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,817,839

$ 6,639,094

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended August 31, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 485,491

$ 859,760 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

280,367

218,830 Stock-based compensation

45,066

60,529 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(15,319)

51,919 Write-down of inventory

5,098

11,286 Asset impairments

6,708

3,780 Net loss on sales of assets

3,321

2,327 Loss on debt extinguishment

11

179 Other

2,745

4,471 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(6,748)

(17,659) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

92,968

148,681 Net cash flows from operating activities

899,708

1,344,103 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(324,271)

(606,665) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(234,717) Proceeds from government grants related to property, plant and equipment

—

5,000 Other

1,269

1,155 Net cash flows used by investing activities

(323,002)

(835,227) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Repayments of long-term debt

(36,346)

(389,756) Debt issuance and extinguishment

—

(1,897) Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

175,322

330,061 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(183,347)

(349,015) Treasury stock acquired

(182,932)

(101,406) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(7,595)

(12,539) Dividends

(78,868)

(74,936) Contribution from non-controlling interest

7

9 Net cash flows used by financing activities

(313,759)

(599,479) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

891

7,077 Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

263,838

(83,526) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

595,717

679,243 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 859,555

$ 595,717









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 158,455

$ 199,883 Cash paid for interest

49,463

64,431









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 857,922

$ 592,332 Restricted cash

1,633

3,385 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 859,555

$ 595,717



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis. Core EBITDA margin is defined as core EBITDA divided by net sales. The adjustment "Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions" represents the recognition of deferred revenue from 2016 and 2017 resulting from the Company's participation in the New Markets Tax Credit program provided for in the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000 during the development of a micro mill, spooler and T-post shop located in eligible zones as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. In prior periods, the Company included within the

definition of core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share an adjustment for "Mill operational commissioning costs" related to the Company's third micro mill, which was placed into service during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Periods commencing subsequent to February 29, 2024 no longer include an adjustment for mill operational commissioning costs. Accordingly, the Company has recast core EBITDA, core EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share for all prior periods to conform to this presentation.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands)

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

8/31/2024

8/31/2023 Net earnings

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ 176,273

$ 184,166

$ 485,491

$ 859,760 Interest expense

12,142

12,117

11,878

11,756

8,259

47,893

40,127 Income taxes

29,819

40,867

31,072

48,422

53,742

150,180

262,207 Depreciation and amortization

72,190

70,692

68,299

69,186

61,302

280,367

218,830 Asset impairments

6,558

146

4

—

3,734

6,708

3,780 Adjusted EBITDA

224,640

243,262

197,100

305,637

311,203

970,639

1,384,704 Non-cash equity compensation

9,173

12,846

14,988

8,059

16,529

45,066

60,529 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(6,748)

—

—

—

—

(6,748)

(17,659) Core EBITDA

$ 227,065

$ 256,108

$ 212,088

$ 313,696

$ 327,732

$ 1,008,957

$ 1,427,574





























Net sales

$ 1,996,149

$ 2,078,485

$ 1,848,287

$ 2,003,051

$ 2,209,228

$ 7,925,972

$ 8,799,533 Core EBITDA margin

11.4 %

12.3 %

11.5 %

15.7 %

14.8 %

12.7 %

16.2 %































A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings is provided below:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

8/31/2024

5/31/2024

2/29/2024

11/30/2023

8/31/2023

8/31/2024

8/31/2023 Net earnings

$ 103,931

$ 119,440

$ 85,847

$ 176,273

$ 184,166

$ 485,491

$ 859,760 Asset impairments

6,558

146

4

—

3,734

6,708

3,780 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transactions

(6,748)

—

—

—

—

(6,748)

(17,659) Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ (190)

$ 146

$ 4

$ —

$ 3,734

$ (40)

$ (13,879) Related tax effects on adjustments

40

(31)

(1)

—

(784)

8

2,915 Adjusted earnings

$ 103,781

$ 119,555

$ 85,850

$ 176,273

$ 187,116

$ 485,459

$ 848,796 Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ 1.49

$ 1.56

$ 4.14

$ 7.25 Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 0.90

$ 1.02

$ 0.73

$ 1.49

$ 1.58

$ 4.14

$ 7.16

