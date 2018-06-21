CME Group and BarclayHedge Honor Managed Futures Leaders at Seventh Annual Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards

Lo is best known for his multidisciplinary approach to finance and his groundbreaking "adaptive markets" theory, which applies evolutionary principles to market dynamics. In 2010, he helped to establish the Office of Financial Research, an independent bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury which provides support and analysis to the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council. In 2012, he was named to Time magazine's "World's 100 Most Influential People" list.

More information about the awards and the winners, as well as a video about their achievements, can be found at www.mfpawards.com. The complete list of award recipients follows:

BEST DIVERSIFIED CTA

2017 Best Diversified CTA ($500 million+ AUM) PIMCO 2017 Best Diversified CTA (Less than $500 million AUM) Progressive Capital Partners 5-Year Best Diversified CTA ($500 million+ AUM) Man AHL 5-Year Best Diversified CTA (Less than $500 million AUM) Splendor Capital Management



BEST SINGLE SECTOR

2017 Best Single Sector CTA Paskewitz Asset Management 5-Year Best Single Sector CTA Goldman Management



BEST MULTI-ADVISOR FUTURES FUND

2017 Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund AC Investment Management AC Investment Management



BEST OPTIONS STRATEGY

2017 Best Options Strategy Tianyou Asset Management 5-Year Best Options Strategy Tianyou Asset Management



BEST LARGE CAP CTA

2017 Best Large Cap CTA ($5 billion+ AUM) Man AHL 3-Year Best Large Cap CTA ($5 billion+ AUM) Man AHL



YEAR BEST SYSTEMATIC CTA 3-Year Best Systematic CTA ($1 billion+ AUM) 3-Year Best Systematic CTA (Less than $1 billion AUM) Man AHL Higher Moment Capital



3-YEAR BEST DISCRETIONARY CTA PIMCO



3-YEAR BEST HYBRID CTA Splendor Capital Management



2017 BEST EMERGING CTA Eamon Capital

Nominees were chosen based on quantitative data provided by BarclayHedge for the various award categories. All data was collected and analyzed by BarclayHedge. CME Group can neither verify nor negate the accuracy of the data used to calculate nominees and winners.

