CME Group Announces Corn Futures Open Interest Record, Surpassing 2 Million Contracts

"Increasingly, market participants around the globe are relying on the flexibility and deep liquidity of our benchmark agricultural products to manage risk of global economic uncertainty or take advantage of trading opportunities," said Tim Andriesen, CME Group Managing Director, Agricultural Commodities. "This Corn futures open interest milestone is part of a broader volume and open interest growth trend across our agricultural products in 2018, including a single-day volume record of more than 3 million contracts traded on April 4, 2018."

Since the start of the year, Corn futures have experienced numerous daily open interest records. The number of Corn futures large open interest holders (LOIH) has increased over 28 percent during the previous 12 months to 925 contracts in May, which is the highest level since April 2011. CME Group agriculture futures reached a record 3,606 LOIH in March 2018, surpassing the previous LOIH record of 3,439 contracts set in 2011.

Year to date, CME Group agricultural futures and options average daily volume has increased 23 percent to 1.6 million contracts per day.

