CME Group Reaches New Open Interest and Volume Records in Dairy Futures and Options

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Dairy futures and options products set a new open interest (OI) record of 403,113 contracts on February 27. In addition, Dairy futures and options reached a new record monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 11,234 contracts in February. The previous ADV record was 9,514 contracts in September 2025.

"Tightening nonfat dry milk and butter inventories along with strong demand for whey protein have led clients to turn to CME Group in record numbers to manage their risk," said John Ricci, CME Group Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Products. "Our commitment to our clients centers on providing a range of precise hedging tools to help them navigate all market environments."

Other records achieved across the company's Dairy products included:

Class IV Milk futures and options traded a record monthly ADV of 1,443 contracts

Cash-Settled Cheese futures and options reached a record OI of 90,378 on February 26 and monthly ADV of 2,985 contracts

For more information on CME Group Dairy futures and options, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies, energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group