CME Group Announces First Trades for New Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar Cryptocurrency Futures

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced its new Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (Lumens) futures began trading Monday, February 9, with the first trades for LINK futures and Lumens (XLM) futures executed between FalconX and Marex, and the first trade for ADA futures executed between Cumberland DRW and Wintermute.

"The early support we've seen for these contracts underscores growing client demand for trusted, regulated products to manage price risk and exposure in this dynamic market," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "The addition of these futures, available in both micro- and larger-sized contracts provide investors with the flexible, capital-efficient tools they need to support their cryptocurrency investment and hedging strategies."

"Being first to trade CME Group's new Lumens (XLM) and LINK futures reinforces our focus on building institutional access to the next wave of crypto assets," said Harry Benchimol, Co-Head of Derivatives Engine at Marex Solutions. "As a listed, investment-grade firm operating across both traditional and digital markets, Marex is uniquely positioned to bring these products to institutional clients at scale. While the institutional crypto market continues to broaden, these CME Group contracts expand the regulated futures toolkit to express views and manage risk across an expanding set of crypto assets. We're excited to help drive that next phase."

"The expansion of CME Group's regulated derivatives suite to include Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar futures provides a richer surface of opportunities for liquid crypto funds to trade spreads and long-short pairs," said Joshua Lim, Global Co-head of Markets, FalconX. "Asset selection has become increasingly important in our industry, and FalconX supports liquidity across all these new altcoin instruments."

"Cumberland DRW was pleased to execute the first block trade in CME Group's ADA futures, which marks another step forward in the evolution of regulated crypto derivatives," said Sudeep Gupta, Global Head of Cumberland Trading. "Building on the successful launch of SOL and XRP futures last year, the expansion of available crypto underlyings gives market participants more precise tools to manage distinct exposures and efficiently deploy capital across the ecosystem. We are proud to be an active participant with CME Group to broaden access to institutional-grade crypto risk management."

"CME Group's continued expansion of listed crypto derivatives is a clear reflection of how institutional participation in crypto markets is evolving," said Ethan Ren, Head of Options at Wintermute Group. "Newly listed altcoin futures give market participants a more standardized way to take and manage price exposure on a trusted, regulated venue, and Wintermute was pleased to execute the first ADA futures block trade."

For more information on these products, please visit cmegroup.com/cryptolaunch.

