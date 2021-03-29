CME Group Announces Micro E-mini Equity Options Reach More Than 1 Million Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that more than 1 million options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts have traded since launch on August 31, 2020. In addition, options on Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures achieved a single-day trading record of 1,948 contracts on March 25, surpassing the prior record of 1,934 contracts reached on March 10.

"We are pleased with the continued growth of options on our Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts, with robust interest and participation from a broad range of clients and active traders," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "These options further build on the success of their Micro futures counterparts, which have traded more than 693 million contracts since launch, and give customers another tool to manage risk and access highly liquid equity index futures markets with greater precision and efficiency."

Options on the Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures are 1/10 the size of their E-mini options counterparts. The smaller size allows active traders of all sizes to more nimbly execute equity trading strategies, scale index exposure up or down or hedge existing equity portfolio positions.

Micro E-mini Equity options are listed by and subject to the rules of CME. For more information and detailed specifications on options on Micro E-mini Equity futures, please visit cmegroup.com/microemini-options.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

