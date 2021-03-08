CME Group Announces New Micro E-mini Equity Index Futures Trading Volume Records

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini Equity Index futures reached record trading volume of 5.1 million contracts on March 4 across all four indexes – the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Indexes. These new highs surpassed the prior record of 4.4 million contracts set on February 26, 2021.

Other volume records on March 4 include:

2.2 million Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 2 million contracts set on September 8, 2020 .

. 2.1 million Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts, passing the prior record of 1.9 million contracts set on February 25, 2021 .

. 423,255 Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures contracts, exceeding the prior record of 362,663 contracts set on February 26, 2021 .

For more information on CME Group's Micro E-mini Equity Index products, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microeminis.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

