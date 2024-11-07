CME Group Announces Winners of the 21st Annual University Trading Challenge

Indiana University took first place, with the rest of the top five from outside the United States

Record participation from nearly 570 teams across 24 countries

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the winners of its 21th annual University Trading Challenge, led by Indiana University.

21st Annual CME Group University Trading Challenge Winners Team Position University Name Country First Place Indiana University United States Second Place Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico Third Place ESLSCA Business School in Paris France Fourth Place ITESO, Universidad Jesuita de Guadalajara Mexico Fifth Place Luiss Guido Carli University of Rome Italy

This year's four-week competition reached a new participation record, including nearly 570 teams of nearly 2,300 students from 24 countries. Participants represented 180 universities around the world.

Students learned hands-on techniques for trading agriculture, energy, metals, equity indices, interest rates and foreign exchange futures contracts using CQG's real-time simulated electronic trading platform. Throughout the challenge, students also received live market updates through Dow Jones newsfeeds and The Hightower Report.

"We are extremely pleased to have had a record number of schools from around the world compete in this year's University Trading Challenge and congratulate all the winners," said Anita Liskey, CME Group Senior Managing Director of Global Brand Marketing and Communications. "For more than two decades, CME Group has been introducing new generations to futures markets through this immersive, hands-on and fun trading experience."

"Congratulations to all of the winners and participants in this year's University Trading Challenge," said Pat Kenny, SVP of Client Relations at CQG. "CQG remains committed to educating the next generation of derivatives traders. The competition offers students the unique opportunity to make trading decisions based on real-time CME Group data, CQG's analytics, commentary and real-time news feeds from Dow Jones, and executed with CQG's premier trade routing technology."

Students on the top five winning teams receive cash prizes, if eligible, and all participants from this year's trading challenge are invited to attend an exclusive one-day, in-person market education event on December 9.

CME Group provides a wide range of risk management education, including its CME Institute education hub, which offers detailed courses, webinars and videos on trading futures on options markets, as well as a trading simulator.

CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals, a one-stop educational resource to help learners of all levels understand futures markets and the role they play in everyday life.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group