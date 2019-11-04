CME Group Averaged 17 Million Contracts Per Day in October 2019

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17 million contracts during October 2019, down 17% from October 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of October was 132 million contracts, up 3% from October 2018, and up 14% from year-end 2018.

Metals volume averaged 633,000 contracts per day in October 2019, up 11% from October 2018. Highlights include:

Record Gold futures OI of 659,371 contracts on October 25

Gold futures and options ADV increased 29% to 445,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 4% to 88,000 contracts

Copper options ADV grew 23% to 2,500 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.3 million contracts per day in October 2019, up 3% from October 2018. Highlights include:

Record Hog options OI of 478,737 contracts on October 15

Grain and Oilseeds futures and options ADV rose 4% to 1.1 million contracts

Corn futures and options ADV increased 3% to 357,000 contracts

Soybean futures ADV grew 19% to 301,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV increased 16% to 53,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.3 million contracts per day in October 2019, down 9% from October 2018. Highlights include:

Refined products futures and options ADV grew 2% to 398,000 contracts

Heating Oil futures and options ADV grew 28% to 223,000 contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures ADV rose 2% to 103,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 804,000 contracts per day in October 2019, down 11% from October 2018. Highlights include:

British pound futures and options ADV increased 33% to 159,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV rose 9% to 87,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 3.8 million contracts per day in October 2019, down 15% from October 2018. Highlights include:

Agricultural options ADV grew 14% to 219,000 contracts

Metals options ADV increased 12% to 70,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 8.6 million contracts per day in October 2019, down 19% from October 2018. Highlights include:

2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV increased 30% to 599,000 contracts

Electronic Eurodollar options ADV grew 3% to 557,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 28% to 358,000 contracts

5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 55% to 217,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day in October 2019, down 29% from October 2018. Highlights include:

Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV increased 9%, sequentially, to 574,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 options ADV increased 16% to 3,200 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include:

U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 3% to $236 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Oct 2019 Oct 2018

Trading Days 23 23









PRODUCT LINE Oct 2019 Oct 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 8,645 10,628 -19% Equity Indexes 3,380 4,733 -29% Foreign Exchange (FX) 804 903 -11% Energy 2,289 2,524 -9% Agricultural Commodities 1,267 1,229 3% Metals 633 571 11% Total 17,018 20,589 -17%













VENUE Oct 2019 Oct 2018 P Percent Change Open outcry 1,003 1,169 -14% CME Globex 15,355 18,790 -18% Privately negotiated 659 630 5%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Interest Rates 10,771 10,868 11,776 11,804 Equity Indexes 4,102 3,931 3,896 3,645 Foreign Exchange (FX) 889 850 852 852 Energy 2,490 2,456 2,363 2,394 Agricultural Commodities 1,307 1,320 1,589 1,732 Metals 775 821 816 711 Total 20,334 20,247 21,292 21,138









VENUE Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Open outcry 1,147 1,177 1,391 1,488 Electronic 18,393 18,282 18,963 18,735 Privately negotiated 795 788 938 914

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 Interest Rates 0.500 0.488 0.481 0.476 Equity Indexes 0.612 0.627 0.650 0.676 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.720 0.724 0.721 0.713 Energy 1.137 1.145 1.152 1.139 Agricultural Commodities 1.234 1.232 1.202 1.222 Metals 1.414 1.445 1.459 1.455 Total 0.693 0.688 0.688 0.693

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume

(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Oct 2019 Oct 2018 Percent Change U.S. Treasury1 154.5 201.3 -23% U.S. Repo 235.8 229.1 3% European Repo (in EUR billions) 257.8 266.3 -3% Spot FX 68.9 88.7 -22%



[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2



3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 BrokerTec 51.1 49.4 48.9 48.5 EBS 49.6 49.7 48.7 48.6













[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

