CME Group Averaged 18.2 Million Contracts Per Day in November 2019

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 18.2 million contracts during November 2019. Open interest (OI) at the end of November was 131 million contracts.

Interest Rate volume averaged 10.3 million contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 20% to 1.2 million contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Notes futures and options ADV rose 20% to 307,000 contracts

SOFR futures ADV increased 306% to 48,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 3.3 million contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

Metals options ADV increased 21% to 67,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 2.7 million contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV increased 17% to 2,700 contracts

S&P 500 Annual Dividend futures ADV grew 128% to 1,900 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.2 million contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

NGLs & Plastics futures and options ADV grew 29% to 14,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.4 million contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

Livestock futures and options ADV increased 8% to 173,000 contracts

Soybean futures ADV rose 4% to 171,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV grew 10% to 85,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV increased 21% to 82,000 contracts

Lean Hog futures and options ADV grew 5% to 75,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 804,000 contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

Record Gold futures ADV, up 56% to 483,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 8% to 128,000 contracts

Platinum futures and options ADV grew 12% to 20,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV rose 48% to 2,900 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 688,000 contracts per day in November 2019. Highlights include:

Swiss Franc futures and options ADV increased 17% to 27,000

Brazilian real futures and options ADV grew 224% to 14,000 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include:

European Repo average daily notional volume increased 3% to €260 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Nov 2019 Nov 2018

Trading Days 20 21









PRODUCT LINE Nov 2019 Nov 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 10,258 11,889 -14% Equity Indexes 2,735 3,679 -26% Foreign Exchange (FX) 688 904 -24% Energy 2,247 3,128 -28% Agricultural Commodities 1,450 1,460 -1% Metals 804 624 29% Total 18,182 21,684 -16%

VENUE Nov 2019 Nov 2018 P Percent Change Open outcry 892 1,059 -16% CME Globex 16,559 19,909 -17% Privately negotiated 730 716 2%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Nov-19 Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Interest Rates 9,570 10,771 10,868 11,776 Equity Indexes 3,367 4,102 3,931 3,896 Foreign Exchange (FX) 849 889 850 852 Energy 2,431 2,490 2,456 2,363 Agricultural Commodities 1,291 1,307 1,320 1,589 Metals 746 775 821 816 Total 18,253 20,334 20,247 21,292









VENUE Nov-19 Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Open outcry 1,021 1,147 1,177 1,391 Electronic 16,504 18,393 18,282 18,963 Privately negotiated 728 795 788 938

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Interest Rates 0.502 0.500 0.488 0.481 Equity Indexes 0.612 0.612 0.627 0.650 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.702 0.720 0.724 0.721 Energy 1.127 1.137 1.145 1.152 Agricultural Commodities 1.230 1.234 1.232 1.202 Metals 1.366 1.414 1.445 1.459 Total 0.689 0.693 0.688 0.688

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume

(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Nov 2019 Nov 2018 Percent Change U.S. Treasury1 131.4 174.2 -25% U.S. Repo 229.8 230.8 -3% European Repo (in EUR billions) 259.9 252.7 3% Spot FX 62.0 81.6 -24%









[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2



3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE Oct-19 Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 BrokerTec 50.5 51.1 49.4 48.9 EBS 49.5 49.6 49.7 48.7











[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

