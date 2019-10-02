CME Group Averaged 20.2 Million Contracts Per Day in Third-Quarter 2019, Up 30% from Third-Quarter 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 20.2 million contracts during third-quarter 2019, up 30% from third-quarter 2018. September 2019 volume averaged 19.7 million contracts per day, up 13% from September 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of September was 127 million contracts, up 10% from year-end 2018 and up 6% from September 2018.

Metals volume averaged 818,000 contracts per day in September 2019, up 37% from September 2018, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV on record. Highlights include:

Record Gold futures OI of 659,000 contracts on September 24

Record quarterly Gold futures ADV, up 51% to 469,000 contracts

Record Platinum futures OI of 99,300 contracts on September 13

Record Platinum futures ADV, up 21% to 37,000 contracts

Record Silver options ADV, up 109% to 17,000 contracts

Gold futures and options ADV increased 61% to 549,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 57% to 149,000 contracts

Copper options ADV rose 45% to 3,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 4 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 18% from September 2018. Highlights include:

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 3% to 2.4 million contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 14% to 214,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options ADV increased 4% to 194,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 4.1 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 16% from September 2018. Highlights include:

Interest Rate options ADV grew 23% to 2.7 million contracts

Equity Index options ADV rose 9% to 678,000 contracts

Metals options ADV grew 96% to 102,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 9.9 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 16% from September 2018. Highlights include:

Record quarterly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures increased 81% to 762,000 contracts

Record quarterly Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures, up 65% to 267,000 contracts

Record 153,000 SOFR futures contracts traded on September 17

Record SOFR futures ADV of 58,000 contracts

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 26% to 5.2 million contracts

Eurodollar options ADV grew 14% to 1.5 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 129% to 494,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 10% to 218,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 10% from September 2018. Highlights include:

Record 6.4 million Energy futures and options contracts traded on September 16 , including a record 3.68 million WTI Crude Oil futures contracts and a record 464,000 NY Harbor ULSD futures contracts

, including a record 3.68 million WTI Crude Oil futures contracts and a record 464,000 NY Harbor ULSD futures contracts WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 19% to 1.6 million contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 30% to 132,000 contracts

Natural Gas options ADV grew 3% to 120,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in September 2019, down 6% from September 2018. Highlights include:

Record FX Link daily volume of 41,013 contracts, representing $4.27 billion in notional value, on September 18

in notional value, on Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 9% to 159,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV increased 3% to 101,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.2 million contracts per day in September 2019, down 8% from September 2018. Highlights include:

Livestock futures and options ADV rose 7% to 191,000 contracts

Soybean futures ADV grew 4% to 172,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV rose 3% to 88,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV increased 1% to 40,000 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights include:

U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 17% to $172 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 28% to $288 billion

European Repo average daily notional volume increased 4% to €281 billion

Spot FX average daily notional volume decreased 10% to $78 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Sep 2019 Sep 2018

Trading Days 20 19









PRODUCT LINE Sep 2019 Sep 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 9,945 8,597 16% Equity Indexes 3,985 3,375 18% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,060 1,132 -6% Energy 2,777 2,514 10% Agricultural Commodities 1,160 1,255 -8% Metals 818 598 37% Total 19,746 17,472 13%











VENUE Sep 2019 Sep 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,171 1,048 12% CME Globex 17,770 15,730 13% Privately negotiated 806 695 16%

QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)











Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)







3Q 2019 3Q 2018



Trading Days 64 63













PRODUCT LINE 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Percent Change

Interest Rates 10,868 7,798 39%

Equity Indexes 3,931 2,671 47%

Foreign Exchange (FX) 850 944 -10%

Energy 2,456 2,199 12%

Agricultural Commodities 1,320 1,348 -2%

Metals 821 623 32%

Total 20,247 15,584 30%















VENUE 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,177 938 26% CME Globex 18,282 14,082 30% Privately negotiated 788 564 40%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 Interest Rates 10,868 11,776 11,804 11,593 Equity Indexes 3,931 3,896 3,645 3,480 Foreign Exchange (FX) 850 852 852 874 Energy 2,456 2,363 2,394 2,498 Agricultural Commodities 1,320 1,589 1,732 1,839 Metals 821 816 711 633 Total 20,247 21,292 21,138 20,918









VENUE Sep-19 Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 Open outcry 1,177 1,391 1,488 1,501 Electronic 18,282 18,963 18,735 18,505 Privately negotiated 788 938 914 912

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Interest Rates 0.488 0.481 0.476 0.473 Equity Indexes 0.627 0.650 0.676 0.703 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.724 0.721 0.713 0.733 Energy 1.145 1.152 1.139 1.136 Agricultural Commodities 1.232 1.202 1.222 1.219 Metals 1.445 1.459 1.455 1.462 Total 0.688 0.688 0.693 0.695

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume

(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)









PRODUCT LINE Sep 2019 Sep 2018 Percent Change

U.S. Treasury1 172.0 147.3 17%

U.S. Repo 288.2 225.9 28%

European Repo (in EUR billions) 281.0 269.1 4%

Spot FX 77.8 86.1 -10%







[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue

(U.S. dollars in millions)2





3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 BrokerTec 49.4 48.9 48.5 48.4 EBS 49.7 48.7 48.6 48.5















[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

