CME Group Congratulates CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group today released the following statement on the swearing in of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Heath Tarbert:

"CME Group congratulates Dr. Tarbert as he is sworn in today as CFTC Chairman, following his strong bipartisan confirmation last month. His experience and accomplishments in the international arena in his role as Acting Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury position him extraordinarily well to lead the agency. We look forward to working with the new Chairman and Commissioners Behnam, Berkovitz, Quintenz and Stump to address cross-border regulatory challenges and ensure the continued growth and integrity of U.S. derivatives markets.

"We also thank the agency's outgoing Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo for his leadership on the many issues facing the U.S. derivatives markets throughout his tenure at the Commission, especially on the critical cross-border challenges facing the U.S. markets."

