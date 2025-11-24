CME Group Cryptocurrency Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

Micro futures and options suite achieves new daily volume record of 676,088 contracts

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Cryptocurrency futures and options suite achieved an all-time daily volume record of 794,903 contracts on November 21. The new high overtakes the previous record of 728,475 contracts set on August 22, 2025.

"Amid ongoing market uncertainty, demand for deeply liquid, regulated crypto risk management tools is accelerating," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Clients across the globe continue to turn to our benchmark Cryptocurrency futures and options to hedge their risk and pursue opportunities in this complex environment, with both large institutions and retail traders driving record activity across our product suite."

CME Group Cryptocurrency futures and options continue to reach new highs this year. Trading highlights include:

Year-to-date, overall cryptocurrency average daily volume (ADV) of 270,900 contracts ($12 billion in notional), up 132% year-over-year, with average open interest (OI) of 299,700 contracts ($26.6 billion in notional), up 82% year-over-year

average daily volume (ADV) of 270,900 contracts ($12 billion in notional), up 132% year-over-year, with average open interest (OI) of 299,700 contracts ($26.6 billion in notional), up 82% year-over-year Q4 ADV of 403,200 contracts ($14.2 billion in notional), up 106% vs. Q4 '24, with average OI 493,700 contracts ($35.4 billion in notional), up 117% vs. Q4 '24

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

