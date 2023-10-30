CME Group Expands Suite of Short-Term Options on U.S. Treasury Futures

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the expansion of its U.S. Treasury options suite with the launch of Monday expiries. In addition to the existing Wednesday and Friday expiries, Monday expiries can deliver more precise risk management around market-moving events.

"Our short-term options provide enhanced opportunities to navigate the historic volatility and record risk transfer that is taking place in the U.S. Treasury market," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "In today's uncertain rate environment, Fed meetings, economic reports and other data-driven indicators are increasingly driving risk for our clients. With this in mind, we added Monday expiries to our U.S. Treasury options suite to enable additional hedging across the yield curve for weekend risk."

Year-to-date in 2023, CME Group reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 1.1 million contracts in U.S. Treasury options – including a record ADV of 348,000 contracts in Weekly U.S. Treasury options.

Weekly U.S. Treasury options are listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT, receiving automatic margin offsets against existing CME Group Interest Rate futures and options. These contracts will become eligible for portfolio margining against other cleared interest rate swaps, as well as futures and options, shortly after launch.

For more information on Weekly U.S. Treasury options from CME Group, please visit our product page here .

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group