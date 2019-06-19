CME Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the second quarter of 2019 before the markets open on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on its website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions.

A live audio Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site, www.cmegroup.com. Following the conference call, an archived recording will be available at the same site. Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial 1-800-263-0877 if calling from within the United States or +1-323-794-2094 if calling from outside the United States, at least 10 minutes before the call begins.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

