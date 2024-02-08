CME Group Inc. Names Slate of Director Nominees

News provided by

CME Group

08 Feb, 2024, 15:42 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 9, 2024.  

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:

  • Terrence A. Duffy, 65, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
  • Kathryn Benesh, 64, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte
  • Timothy S. Bitsberger, 64, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)
  • Charles P. Carey, 70, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC
  • Bryan T. Durkin, 63, Former President, CME Group
  • Harold Ford Jr., 53, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Member of Congress (1997-2007)
  • Martin J. Gepsman, 71, Independent Broker and Trader
  • Larry G. Gerdes, 75, Executive Chairman, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments
  • Daniel R. Glickman, 79, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)
  • Daniel G. Kaye, 69, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
  • Phyllis M. Lockett, 58, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
  • Deborah J. Lucas, 65, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
  • Terry L. Savage, 79, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
  • Rahael Seifu, 42, Director, Legal, Google LLC
  • William R. Shepard, 77, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
  • Howard J. Siegel, 67, Independent Trader
  • Dennis A. Suskind, 81, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.; Lead Director, CME Group

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:

  • William W. Hobert, 60, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
  • Patrick J. Mulchrone, 66, Independent Trader
  • Robert J. Tierney, 48, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:

  • Michael G. Dennis, 43, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
  • Patrick W. Maloney, 62, Independent Floor Broker

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:

  • Elizabeth A. Cook, 63, Independent Broker and Trader

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Also from this source

CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.15 per share, a 5% increase from the prior ...

Weakened commodity prices cast a shadow on farmer sentiment

The most recent findings from the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer reveal a downturn in farmer sentiment at the start of 2024. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.