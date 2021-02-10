CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $515 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $424 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.18. On an adjusted basis, net income was $497 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.39. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2020 was $4.9 billion and operating income was $2.6 billion. Net income was $2.1 billion and diluted earnings per share were $5.87. On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.4 billion, and diluted earnings per share were $6.72.

"As the ongoing global pandemic created an environment of extreme uncertainty and market volatility, we remained highly focused on helping our clients manage risk that was impacting their businesses," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Despite the challenges, we achieved record international volume during full-year 2020 and saw strong, double-digit, year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter across our Equity Index and Agricultural businesses. Since the start of 2021, we completed the migration of our BrokerTec business to CME Globex, unlocking additional value and cost efficiencies for our clients who can now access listed derivatives, cash and repo markets on a common platform. Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver innovative products that can address our clients' evolving needs, including Q1 launches for Ether futures, Global Emissions Offset futures and Japanese energy futures."

Fourth-quarter 2020 average daily volume (ADV) was 16.2 million contracts. Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2020 reached a record 5.3 million contracts.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2020 totaled $843 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.699. Market data revenue totaled $140 million for fourth-quarter 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately $1.7 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2020 of

$2.1 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $895 million. The company has returned over $15.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,633.2



$ 1,551.4

Marketable securities

100.9



83.2

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

461.3



491.8

Other current assets (includes $4.7 and $4.3 in restricted cash)

306.7



364.4

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

86,781.8



37,077.0

Total current assets

89,283.9



39,567.8

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

579.2



544.0

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3



17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

4,865.3



5,117.7

Goodwill

10,798.8



10,742.5

Other assets (includes $0.6 and $0.9 in restricted cash)

1,957.1



2,068.0

Total Assets

$ 124,659.6



$ 75,215.3

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 69.3



$ 61.9

Other current liabilities

1,346.8



1,384.8

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

86,781.8



37,075.8

Total current liabilities

88,197.9



38,522.5

Long-term debt

3,443.8



3,743.2

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,607.0



5,635.2

Other liabilities

1,059.4



1,155.1

Total Liabilities

98,308.1



49,056.0

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,319.9



26,128.9

Non-controlling interests

31.6



30.4

Total Equity

26,351.5



26,159.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 124,659.6



$ 75,215.3



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 843.0



$ 901.0



$ 3,897.4



$ 3,946.1

Market data and information services

139.8



130.3



545.4



518.5

Other

115.7



107.1



440.8



403.4

Total Revenues

1,098.5



1,138.4



4,883.6



4,868.0

Expenses















Compensation and benefits

215.6



217.6



856.5



898.7

Technology

53.6



53.1



198.5



201.5

Professional fees and outside services

50.0



49.8



191.3



174.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

79.0



78.1



311.2



314.7

Depreciation and amortization

41.5



38.0



153.2



158.6

Licensing and other fee agreements

57.9



41.3



244.9



172.2

Other

85.9



87.5



290.6



360.4

Total Expenses

583.5



565.4



2,246.2



2,280.2

Operating Income

515.0



573.0



2,637.4



2,587.8

Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

31.1



147.6



182.7



637.9

Interest and other borrowing costs

(41.7)



(42.0)



(166.2)



(178.0)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

46.6



44.5



190.6



176.8

Other non-operating income (expense)

(16.0)



(99.0)



(122.4)



(534.9)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

20.0



51.1



84.7



101.8

Income before Income Taxes

535.0



624.1



2,722.1



2,689.6

Income tax provision

110.2



155.1



615.7



573.8

Net Income

424.8



469.0



2,106.4



2,115.8

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.8)



0.5



(1.2)



0.7

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 424.0



$ 469.5



$ 2,105.2



$ 2,116.5

Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME

Group:















Basic

$ 1.18



$ 1.31



$ 5.88



$ 5.93

Diluted

1.18



1.31



5.87



5.91

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

358,047



357,456



357,764



357,155

Diluted

358,612



358,354



358,524



358,239



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics





4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020 Trading Days

64



62



63



64



64



































Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020 Interest rates

8,638



13,813



6,890



5,315



6,273

Equity indexes

3,252



6,498



5,568



5,410



5,148

Foreign exchange

839



1,079



725



829



818

Energy

2,213



3,228



2,586



1,852



1,940

Agricultural commodities

1,278



1,506



1,311



1,372



1,478

Metals

652



889



519



825



568

Total

16,872



27,013



17,599



15,603



16,225

Venue



















CME Globex

15,356



24,582



16,992



15,054



15,469

Open outcry(2)

867



1,281



—



108



273

Privately negotiated

650



1,149



607



441



483

Total

16,872



27,013



17,599



15,603



16,225

























Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)

CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020 Interest rates

$ 0.507



$ 0.488



$ 0.510



$ 0.506



$ 0.490

Equity indexes

0.654



0.616



0.574



0.525



0.523

Foreign exchange

0.732



0.721



0.786



0.763



0.739

Energy

1.133



1.108



1.191



1.171



1.165

Agricultural commodities

1.242



1.260



1.316



1.284



1.301

Metals

1.344



1.429



1.518



1.309



1.389

Average RPC

$ 0.717



$ 0.676



$ 0.731



$ 0.716



$ 0.699























1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.



2. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020 we closed our open outcry trading floor and reopened it in August

2020 for Eurodollar options. Currently, the remainder of the trading floor is closed.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)























Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 424.0



$ 469.5



$ 2,105.2



$ 2,116.5



















Restructuring and severance

5.5



6.4



22.1



20.8



















Amortization of purchased intangibles

79.0



78.1



311.2



314.7



















Litigation matters

0.8



—



8.2



—



















Acquisition-related costs(1)

16.2



8.6



42.6



31.3



















Foreign exchange transaction losses

6.9



5.5



9.3



7.2



















Acceleration of contractual commitments

—



—



—



(1.3)



















Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

0.5



(18.3)



6.8



1.8



















Loss on real estate sublease and related costs

—



0.5



—



5.9



















(Gains) Losses on derivatives

—



(0.2)



(1.5)



17.7



















Realized and unrealized losses on assets(2)

4.3



2.9



33.1



81.7



















Trading floor enhancements

—



—



2.5



—



















Income tax effect related to above

(24.2)



(6.4)



(109.9)



(99.7)



















Other income tax items(3)

(15.9)



(2.2)



(18.5)



(62.2)



















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 497.1



$ 544.4



$ 2,411.1



$ 2,434.4



















GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to

CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.18



$ 1.31



$ 5.88



$ 5.93

Diluted

1.18



1.31



5.87



5.91



















Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable

to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.39



$ 1.52



$ 6.74



$ 6.82

Diluted

1.39



1.52



6.72



6.80



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

358,047



357,456



357,764



357,155

Diluted

358,612



358,354



358,524



358,239



















1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction. 2. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale. 3. Other income tax items include the income tax impacts related primarily to the remeasurement of tax positions

resulting from state and local income tax changes









































































