CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

The company reported revenue of $1.3 billion and operating income of $699 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $514 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.43. On an adjusted basis, net income was $632 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.76. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"During the second quarter, our clients turned to CME Group to manage their risks amid ongoing global trade concerns, geopolitical unease and Fed policy uncertainty, all of which drove our strong financial results," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "We delivered the second-highest quarterly average daily volume in our history, with 21 million contracts per day, driven in part by record trading volume outside the U.S. and strong options activity, while maintaining our focus on expense control. Likewise, open interest reached an all-time record of 153 million contracts, illustrating the ongoing need for risk management. Looking ahead, we remain focused on the successful integration of the NEX businesses, which we believe will provide additional value for both clients and shareholders."

Second-quarter 2019 average daily volume (ADV) grew 14% from second-quarter 2018. Second-quarter 2019 non-U.S. ADV was a record 5.4 million contracts, up 24% compared with second-quarter 2018.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for second-quarter 2019 totaled $1.1 billion and the total average rate per contract was $0.693, down 3% compared with $0.713 in first-quarter 2019. This was mainly driven by higher discounts and the introduction of the Micro E-mini equity futures contracts. Market data revenue totaled $128 million for second-quarter 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $1.0 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $4.1 billion in debt. The company paid dividends during the second quarter of $268 million. The company has returned approximately $11.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss second-quarter 2019 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We want to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the factors that might affect our performance are increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities, including increased competition from new entrants into our markets and consolidation of existing entities; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological developments, including our ability to complete the development, implementation and maintenance of the enhanced functionality required by our customers while maintaining reliability and ensuring that such technology is not vulnerable to security risks; our ability to continue introducing competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis, including through our electronic trading capabilities, and our ability to maintain the competitiveness of our existing products and services, including our ability to provide effective services to the swaps market; our ability to adjust our fixed costs and expenses if our revenues decline; our ability to maintain existing customers, develop strategic relationships and attract new customers; our ability to expand and globally offer our products and services; changes in regulations, including the impact of any changes in laws or government policy with respect to our products or services or our industry, such as any changes to regulations and policies that require increased financial and operational resources from us or our customers; the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights and our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others; decreases in revenue from our market data as a result of decreased demand or changes to regulations in various jurisdictions; changes in our rate per contract due to shifts in the mix of the products traded, the trading venue and the mix of customers (whether the customer receives member or non-member fees or participates in one of our various incentive programs) and the impact of our tiered pricing structure; the ability of our credit and liquidity risk management practices to adequately protect us from the credit risks of clearing members and other counterparties, and to satisfy the margin and liquidity requirements associated with the BrokerTec matched principal business; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks, including our ability to prevent errors and misconduct and protect our infrastructure against security breaches and misappropriation of our intellectual property assets; volatility in commodity, equity and fixed income prices, and price volatility of financial benchmarks and instruments such as interest rates, credit spreads, equity indices, fixed income instruments and foreign exchange rates; economic, political and market conditions, including the volatility of the capital and credit markets and the impact of economic conditions on the trading activity of our current and potential customers; our ability to accommodate increases in contract volume and order transaction traffic and to implement enhancements without failure or degradation of the performance of our trading and clearing systems; our ability to execute our growth strategy and maintain our growth effectively; our ability to manage the risks, control the costs and achieve the synergies associated with our strategy for acquisitions, investments and alliances, including those associated with the acquisition of NEX; our ability to continue to generate funds and/or manage our indebtedness to allow us to continue to invest in our business; industry and customer consolidation; decreases in trading and clearing activity; the imposition of a transaction tax or user fee on futures and options on futures transactions and/or repeal of the 60/40 tax treatment of such transactions; our ability to maintain our reputation; and the unfavorable resolution of material legal proceedings. For a detailed discussion of these and other factors that might affect our performance, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent periodic reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 937.7



$ 1,374.5

Marketable securities

81.8



72.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

593.7



553.3

Other current assets (includes $4.1 and $1.5 in restricted cash)

359.7



430.5

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

32,489.5



39,455.5

Total current assets

34,462.4



41,886.7

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

500.4



448.7

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3



17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

5,308.7



5,500.1

Goodwill

10,795.3



10,805.3

Other assets (includes $1.1 and $1.2 in restricted cash)

2,107.4



1,659.6

Total Assets

$ 70,349.5



$ 77,475.7

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 51.6



$ 116.0

Short-term debt

—



574.2

Other current liabilities

393.6



1,126.9

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

32,489.5



39,455.5

Total current liabilities

32,934.7



41,272.6

Long-term debt

4,072.9



3,826.8

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,645.1



5,665.9

Other liabilities

1,211.9



745.1

Total Liabilities

43,864.6



51,510.4

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,455.2



25,918.5

Non-controlling interests

29.7



46.8

Total Equity

26,484.9



25,965.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 70,349.5



$ 77,475.7



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,051.8



$ 906.1



$ 2,004.4



$ 1,879.7

Market data and information services

128.3



113.8



258.4



208.7

Other

92.6



39.7



189.5



80.2

Total Revenues

1,272.7



1,059.6



2,452.3



2,168.6

Expenses















Compensation and benefits

227.3



150.8



457.6



303.5

Technology

48.6



25.2



95.7



50.7

Professional fees and outside services

41.7



31.9



81.1



74.5

Amortization of purchased intangibles

76.1



23.6



156.8



47.3

Depreciation and amortization

46.3



27.5



79.2



55.6

Licensing and other fee agreements

44.8



39.9



85.3



89.4

Other

89.3



93.8



167.0



139.8

Total Expenses

574.1



392.7



1,122.7



760.8

Operating Income

698.6



666.9



1,329.6



1,407.8

Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

139.3



241.9



318.0



398.3

Interest and other borrowing costs

(45.1)



(33.1)



(93.2)



(63.2)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

43.8



36.4



84.3



76.5

Other non-operating income (expense)

(134.5)



(155.3)



(296.4)



(273.9)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

3.5



89.9



12.7



137.7

Income before Income Taxes

702.1



756.8



1,342.3



1,545.5

Income tax provision (benefit)

187.5



190.7



331.8



380.6

Net Income

514.6



566.1



1,010.5



1,164.9

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(0.8)



—



0.2



—

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 513.8



$ 566.1



$ 1,010.7



$ 1,164.9

Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.44



$ 1.67



$ 2.83



$ 3.43

Diluted

1.43



1.66



2.82



3.42

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,060



339,465



356,973



339,386

Diluted

358,155



340,872



358,103



340,838



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019 Trading Days



64



63



64



61



63

































Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019 Interest rates

9,200



7,798



10,919



10,313



11,593

Equity indexes

3,086



2,671



4,510



3,161



3,480

Foreign exchange

1,035



944



942



885



874

Energy

2,630



2,199



2,665



2,331



2,498

Agricultural commodities

1,734



1,348



1,248



1,381



1,839

Metals

674



623



547



561



633

Total

18,359



15,584



20,831



18,633



20,918

Venue



















CME Globex

16,644



14,082



19,024



16,576



18,505

Open outcry

1,066



938



1,128



1,284



1,501

Privately negotiated

649



564



680



773



912

Total

18,359



15,584



20,831



18,633



20,918























1. ADV includes futures and options on futures only.

Average Rate Per Contract (RPC) CME Group RPC

Product Line

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019 Interest rates

$ 0.491



$ 0.493



$ 0.475



$ 0.481



$ 0.476

Equity indexes

0.797



0.761



0.715



0.757



0.676

Foreign exchange

0.741



0.743



0.720



0.763



0.713

Energy

1.142



1.187



1.150



1.159



1.139

Agricultural commodities

1.274



1.258



1.261



1.246



1.222

Metals

1.403



1.379



1.428



1.488



1.455

Average RPC

$ 0.757



$ 0.753



$ 0.697



$ 0.713



$ 0.693



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 513.8



$ 566.1



$ 1,010.7



$ 1,164.9



















Restructuring and severance

7.0



0.3



10.3



1.7



















Amortization of purchased intangibles

76.1



23.6



156.8



47.3



















Litigation matters

—



1.4



—



10.3



















Acquisition-related costs(1)

6.6



4.8



14.5



14.3



















Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)

(5.2)



47.3



2.4



48.9



















Acceleration of contractual commitments

—



0.7



—



0.7



















Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

23.3



(88.2)



26.7



(89.3)



















Loss on real estate sublease and related costs

5.0



—



5.4



—



















Loss on derivatives

2.3



36.9



16.7



36.9



















Unrealized loss on assets held for sale

21.6



—



21.6



—



















Loss on disposal of assets

10.6



—



10.6



—



















Debt costs related to acquisition

—



3.5



—



3.5



















Income tax effect related to above

(29.5)



(6.2)



(57.3)



(15.5)



















Other income tax items

—



1.2



(7.6)



1.2



















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 631.6



$ 591.4



$ 1,210.8



$ 1,224.9



















GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.44



$ 1.67



$ 2.83



$ 3.43

Diluted

1.43



1.66



2.82



3.42



















Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.77



$ 1.74



$ 3.39



$ 3.61

Diluted

1.76



1.74



3.38



3.59



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,060



339,465



356,973



339,386

Diluted

358,155



340,872



358,103



340,838



















1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees. 2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

