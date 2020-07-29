CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion and operating income of $638 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $503 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.40. On an adjusted basis, net income was $583 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.63. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"Despite the difficult circumstances the coronavirus pandemic has caused around the world, our markets have continued to help clients manage their risk and navigate uncertainty," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "I am extremely proud of the way our employees have ensured the resiliency of our systems and effective operations of our markets while working from home. During this time, we have continued to deliver innovative new products, including the reintroduction of our 3-Year Treasury Note futures earlier this month, as well as new options on our highly successful Micro E-mini Equity futures that will begin trading in August. We also remain focused on the increased value we will provide to market participants through the migration of our BrokerTec business to CME Globex in Q4. As we look ahead, we remain committed to promoting the safety of our employees while continuing to facilitate the risk transfer and price discovery needed to help business and economies everywhere recover from this crisis."

Second-quarter 2020 ADV was 17.6 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 4.9 million contracts.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for second-quarter 2020 totaled $940.2 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.731. Market data revenue totaled $134.7 million for second-quarter 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had approximately $1.5 billion in cash (including $125 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the second quarter of $304 million. The company has returned approximately $13.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,405.4



$ 1,551.4

Marketable securities

88.1



83.2

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

532.1



491.8

Other current assets (includes $4.4 and $4.3 in restricted cash)

319.2



364.4

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

79,441.4



37,077.0

Total current assets

81,786.2



39,567.8

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

538.6



544.0

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3



17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

4,931.7



5,117.7

Goodwill

10,742.5



10,742.5

Other assets (includes $0.7 and $0.9 in restricted cash)

2,040.5



2,068.0

Total Assets

$ 117,214.8



$ 75,215.3

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 88.0



$ 61.9

Other current liabilities

672.5



1,384.8

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

79,440.9



37,075.8

Total current liabilities

80,201.4



38,522.5

Long-term debt

3,440.9



3,743.2

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,607.3



5,635.2

Other liabilities

1,126.3



1,155.1

Total Liabilities

90,375.9



49,056.0

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,807.9



26,128.9

Non-controlling interests

31.0



30.4

Total Equity

26,838.9



26,159.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 117,214.8



$ 75,215.3



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Month Ended,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 940.2



$ 1,051.8



$ 2,219.0



$ 2,004.4

Market data and information services

134.7



128.3



266.2



258.4

Other

107.4



92.6



219.2



189.5

Total Revenues

1,182.3



1,272.7



2,704.4



2,452.3

Expenses















Compensation and benefits

217.0



227.3



424.5



457.6

Technology

49.1



48.6



96.8



95.7

Professional fees and outside services

51.2



41.7



92.9



81.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

76.6



76.1



153.9



156.8

Depreciation and amortization

36.7



46.3



72.0



79.2

Licensing and other fee agreements

55.4



44.8



129.3



85.3

Other

58.8



89.3



137.6



167.0

Total Expenses

544.8



574.1



1,107.0



1,122.7

Operating Income

637.5



698.6



1,597.4



1,329.6

Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

32.1



139.3



128.0



318.0

Interest and other borrowing costs

(41.9)



(45.1)



(82.8)



(93.2)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

48.8



43.8



100.0



84.3

Other non-operating income (expense)

(15.2)



(134.5)



(92.0)



(296.4)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

23.8



3.5



53.2



12.7

Income before Income Taxes

661.3



702.1



1,650.6



1,342.3

Income tax provision

158.0



187.5



380.5



331.8

Net Income

503.3



514.6



1,270.1



1,010.5

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

—



(0.8)



(0.6)



0.2

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 503.3



$ 513.8



$ 1,269.5



$ 1,010.7

Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 3.55



$ 2.83

Diluted

1.40



1.43



3.54



2.82

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,691



357,060



357,607



356,973

Diluted

358,457



358,155



358,453



358,103



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020 Trading Days

63



64



64



62



63



Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020 Interest rates

11,593



10,868



8,638



13,813



6,890

Equity indexes

3,480



3,931



3,252



6,498



5,568

Foreign exchange

874



850



839



1,079



725

Energy

2,498



2,456



2,213



3,228



2,586

Agricultural commodities

1,839



1,320



1,278



1,506



1,311

Metals

633



821



652



889



519

Total

20,918



20,247



16,872



27,013



17,599

Venue



















CME Globex

18,505



18,282



15,356



24,582



16,992

Open outcry (2)

1,501



1,177



867



1,281



—

Privately negotiated

912



788



650



1,149



607

Total

20,918



20,247



16,872



27,013



17,599



Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020 Interest rates

$ 0.476



$ 0.500



$ 0.507



$ 0.488



$ 0.510

Equity indexes

0.676



0.612



0.654



0.616



0.574

Foreign exchange

0.713



0.720



0.732



0.721



0.786

Energy

1.139



1.137



1.133



1.108



1.191

Agricultural commodities

1.222



1.234



1.242



1.260



1.316

Metals

1.455



1.414



1.344



1.429



1.518

Average RPC

$ 0.693



$ 0.693



$ 0.717



$ 0.676



$ 0.731

























1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only. 2. The trading floor was temporarily closed in March 2020 in response to the stay-at-home orders. We plan a limited reopening in the third quarter.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Month Ended,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 503.3



$ 513.8



$ 1,269.5



$ 1,010.7



















Restructuring and severance

4.7



7.0



10.6



10.3



















Amortization of purchased intangibles

76.6



76.1



153.9



156.8



















Acquisition-related costs(1)

9.1



6.6



17.2



14.5



















Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)

(0.1)



(5.2)



(3.7)



2.4



















Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

5.4



23.3



2.5



26.7



















Loss on real estate sublease and related costs

—



5.0



—



5.4



















(Gains) losses on derivatives

—



2.3



(1.5)



16.7



















Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on assets(3)

3.5



32.2



26.1



32.2



















Litigation matters

4.0



—



4.0



—



















Trading floor enhancements

1.0



—



1.0



—



















Income tax effect related to above

(23.3)



(29.5)



(59.6)



(57.3)



















Other income tax items

(1.0)



—



(1.0)



(7.6)



















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 583.2



$ 631.6



$ 1,419.0



$ 1,210.8



















GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 3.55



$ 2.83

Diluted

1.40



1.43



3.54



2.82



















Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.63



$ 1.77



$ 3.97



$ 3.39

Diluted

1.63



1.76



3.96



3.38



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,691



357,060



357,607



356,973

Diluted

358,457



358,155



358,453



358,103





















1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction. 2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar. 3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.

