CME Group Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

The company reported revenue of $1.3 billion and operating income of $685 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $636 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.78. On an adjusted basis, net income was $679 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.90. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"Clients continued to turn to CME Group markets to manage their risk during this period of increased volatility and geopolitical uncertainty," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Our third-quarter average daily volume surpassed 20 million contracts per day, driven by strong, double-digit growth in interest rates, equity index and metals products, as well as robust trading volumes outside of the U.S. Likewise, our options products and newer, innovative contracts, like SOFR and Micro E-mini Equity futures, contributed to substantial volume growth during the quarter."

Third-quarter 2019 average daily volume (ADV) grew 30% from third-quarter 2018 to 20.2 million contracts per day. CME Group's ADV transacted outside the U.S. reached 5.3 million contracts during the quarter, up 40% compared with third-quarter 2018, including 34% growth in Europe, 61% growth in Asia and 87% growth in greater Latin America.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for third-quarter 2019 totaled $1.0 billion and the total average rate per contract was $0.693, in line with second-quarter 2019. Market data revenue totaled $130 million for third-quarter 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $1.3 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.9 billion in debt. The company paid dividends during the third quarter of $268 million. The company has returned over $12 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,210.1



$ 1,374.5

Marketable securities

80.1



72.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

545.7



553.3

Other current assets (includes $5.1 and $1.5 in restricted cash)

695.1



430.5

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

41,161.3



39,455.5

Total current assets

43,692.3



41,886.7

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

517.3



448.7

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3



17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

5,161.2



5,500.1

Goodwill

10,774.4



10,805.3

Other assets (includes $0.9 and $1.2 in restricted cash)

2,097.1



1,659.6

Total Assets

$ 79,417.6



$ 77,475.7

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 61.5



$ 116.0

Short-term debt

—



574.2

Other current liabilities

691.6



1,126.9

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

41,160.4



39,455.5

Total current liabilities

41,913.5



41,272.6

Long-term debt

3,873.3



3,826.8

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,614.4



5,665.9

Other liabilities

1,203.1



745.1

Total Liabilities

52,604.3



51,510.4

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,783.2



25,918.5

Non-controlling interests

30.1



46.8

Total Equity

26,813.3



25,965.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 79,417.6



$ 77,475.7



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,040.7



$ 752.5



$ 3,045.1



$ 2,632.2

Market data and information services

129.8



110.7



388.2



319.4

Other

106.8



41.0



296.3



121.2

Total Revenues

1,277.3



904.2



3,729.6



3,072.8

Expenses















Compensation and benefits

223.5



144.9



681.1



448.4

Technology

52.7



24.7



148.4



75.4

Professional fees and outside services

43.2



31.3



124.3



105.8

Amortization of purchased intangibles

79.8



23.7



236.6



71.0

Depreciation and amortization

41.4



30.2



120.6



85.8

Licensing and other fee agreements

45.6



33.4



130.9



122.8

Other

105.9



66.1



272.9



205.9

Total Expenses

592.1



354.3



1,714.8



1,115.1

Operating Income

685.2



549.9



2,014.8



1,957.7

Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

172.3



161.5



490.3



559.8

Interest and other borrowing costs

(42.8)



(45.0)



(136.0)



(108.2)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

48.0



37.1



132.3



113.6

Other non-operating income (expense)

(139.5)



(141.7)



(435.9)



(415.6)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

38.0



11.9



50.7



149.6

Income before Income Taxes

723.2



561.8



2,065.5



2,107.3

Income tax provision (benefit)

86.9



150.0



418.7



530.6

Net Income

636.3



411.8



1,646.8



1,576.7

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

—



—



0.2



—

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 636.3



$ 411.8



$ 1,647.0



$ 1,576.7

Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.78



$ 1.21



$ 4.61



$ 4.64

Diluted

1.78



1.21



4.60



4.62

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,211



339,586



357,054



339,453

Diluted

358,369



341,035



358,201



340,907



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019 Trading Days

63

64

61

63

64

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019 Interest rates

7,798



10,919



10,313



11,593



10,868

Equity indexes

2,671



4,510



3,161



3,480



3,931

Foreign exchange

944



942



885



874



850

Energy

2,199



2,665



2,331



2,498



2,456

Agricultural commodities

1,348



1,248



1,381



1,839



1,320

Metals

623



547



561



633



821

Total

15,584



20,831



18,633



20,918



20,247

Venue



















CME Globex

14,082



19,024



16,576



18,505



18,282

Open outcry

938



1,128



1,284



1,501



1,177

Privately negotiated

564



680



773



912



788

Total

15,584



20,831



18,633



20,918



20,247



































1. ADV includes futures and options on futures only.

Average Rate Per Contract (RPC) CME Group RPC

Product Line

3Q 2018

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019 Interest rates

$ 0.493



$ 0.475



$ 0.481



$ 0.476



$ 0.500

Equity indexes

0.761



0.715



0.757



0.676



0.612

Foreign exchange

0.743



0.720



0.763



0.713



0.720

Energy

1.187



1.150



1.159



1.139



1.137

Agricultural commodities

1.258



1.261



1.246



1.222



1.234

Metals

1.379



1.428



1.488



1.455



1.414

Average RPC

$ 0.753



$ 0.697



$ 0.713



$ 0.693



$ 0.693



CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 636.3



$ 411.8



$ 1,647.0



$ 1,576.7



















Restructuring and severance

4.1



0.2



14.4



1.9



















Amortization of purchased intangibles

79.8



23.7



236.6



71.0



















Litigation matters

—



—



—



10.3



















Acquisition-related costs(1)

8.2



6.7



22.7



21.0



















Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)

(0.7)



15.6



1.7



64.5



















Acceleration of contractual commitments

(1.3)



—



(1.3)



0.7



















Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(6.6)



3.4



20.1



(85.9)



















Loss on real estate sublease and related costs

—



—



5.4



—



















Loss on derivatives

1.2



14.5



17.9



51.4



















Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on assets(3)

46.6



11.0



78.8



11.0



















Debt costs related to acquisition

—



13.3



—



16.8



















Income tax effect related to above

(36.0)



(17.1)



(93.3)



(32.6)



















Other income tax items(4)

(52.4)



11.9



(60.0)



13.1



















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 679.2



$ 495.0



$ 1,890.0



$ 1,719.9



















GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.78



$ 1.21



$ 4.61



$ 4.64

Diluted

1.78



1.21



4.60



4.62



















Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.90



$ 1.46



$ 5.29



$ 5.07

Diluted

1.90



1.45



5.28



5.05



















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

357,211



339,586



357,054



339,453

Diluted

358,369



341,035



358,201



340,907





















1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction. 2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar. 3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale. 4. Income tax benefit primarily from the deduction for income derived from servicing foreign customers.

