CME Group Live Cattle Options Reaches New Open Interest Record Surpassing 400,000 Contracts

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Live Cattle options reached all-time record open interest of 410,120 contracts on August 1, 2024, surpassing the previous record of 399,626 on July 31, 2014.

"With demand high and supply at lows not seen for more than 60 years, market participants are turning to CME Group Live Cattle options to effectively hedge their price risk," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agriculture, CME Group. "Open interest in these products reached the highest level in a decade this week, demonstrating how options serve as an important tool to help producers, processors and institutions to navigate market uncertainty."

CME Group continues to offer the industry the widest range of benchmark cattle products available. Live Cattle options volume has grown 61% year to date.

CME Group Live Cattle futures are listed by and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit here.

