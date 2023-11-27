CME Group Named to Computerworld's 2024 Best Places to Work in IT for Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for the sixth consecutive year.

The Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking of work environments for technology professionals, recognizing the top organizations that challenge IT staff while providing great benefits and employee experiences. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, diversity and inclusion, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"We are honored to be recognized by Computerworld for the sixth consecutive year as one of the world's leading IT employers," said Sunil Cutinho, Chief Information Officer at CME Group. "Technology is at the core of what we do and this recognition is a testament to our talented team around the world and their focus on delivering industry-leading trading, risk management and data products. There is tremendous potential ahead of us through our move to the cloud, and we look forward to continuing to provide a wide range of training and development opportunities to help our IT colleagues gain new skill sets to advance our digital transformation and grow in their careers."

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

For more information on the Best Places to Work in IT, please visit here. To learn more about technology careers at CME Group, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

