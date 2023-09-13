CME Group Opens Registration for its 20th Annual Global University Trading Challenge

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced registration is now open for the 20th annual CME Group University Trading Challenge, which will be held from Sunday, October 1 to Friday, October 27. Interested students must register by 5 p.m., CT, on Thursday, September 28, and are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the challenge rules, as well as brush up on their market knowledge, through the wide range of resources available at the trading challenge portal.

Through this educational hands-on trading challenge, undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities around the world will be competing on student-lead teams, or in cooperation with a faculty advisor, to see who can best manage a variety of environmental, economic and other marketplace risks to protect their mock investment portfolio.

During the month-long competition, students will experience the energy, excitement, disappointments and daily challenges of a real-world trading environment on a simulated, professional trading platform provided by CQG. They will also receive education, market-related data and news, including live updates from Dow Jones newsfeeds and The Hightower Report, that will test their abilities to evaluate and react to changing market dynamics in real-time.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our University Trading Challenge program, we are extremely proud of the role we play in educating up-and-coming professionals on the significant impact risk management can have on the economy, as well as on businesses and individuals globally," said Anita Liskey, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at CME Group. "Through this engaging and competitive trading simulation, thousands of students around the world have been able to compete against each other, while learning about futures markets and the importance of hedging."

More than 500 teams of nearly 2,000 students from 23 countries participated in last year's University Trading Challenge, with the winning team coming from Mexico's Universidad Anahuac UG.

CME Group is committed to educating the next generation of finance professionals on the significance of global derivatives markets and risk management. In addition to interactive events like the University Trading Challenge, CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer broad educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals, a one-stop educational resource that explains the role of futures markets in everyday life. The goal of the site is to make financial education an engaging experience for anyone, regardless of how well versed they are in the world of finance.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group