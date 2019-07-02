CME Group Reaches Second-Highest Quarterly Volume Ever, Averaging 20.9 Million Contracts Per Day in Second-Quarter 2019

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 20.9 million contracts during second-quarter 2019, up 14% from second-quarter 2018 and the second-highest quarterly volume on record. June 2019 volume averaged 23.1 million contracts per day, up 29% from June 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of June was 141 million contracts, up 22% from year-end 2018 and up 23% from June 2018.

CME Group reached multiple quarterly ADV records during Q2. Highlights include: Record non-U.S. ADV, up 24% to 5.4 million contracts

Record Agricultural Commodities ADV, up 6% to 1.8 million contracts

Record Interest Rate options ADV, up 56% to 3.3 million contracts

Record Agricultural options ADV, up 10% to 359,000 contracts

Record Metals options ADV, up 39% to 78,000



Options volume averaged 5.7 million contracts per day in June 2019 , up 63% from June 2018 , and reached its second-highest monthly ADV ever. Highlights include:





Options volume averaged 5.7 million contracts per day in , up 63% from , and reached its second-highest monthly ADV ever. Highlights include: Record overall daily options volume of 10.8 million contracts set June 3

Record 8.8 million Interest Rate options contracts traded on June 3

Record Eurodollar options volume of 7 million contracts on June 3 and record OI of 71 million contracts on June 13

Record Interest Rate options monthly ADV of 4.3 million contracts, up 98%

Record Metals options ADV of 128,000 contracts, up 117%

Equity Index options ADV increased 5% to 612,000 contracts

Energy options ADV grew 4% to 274,000 contracts



Interest Rate volume averaged 12.9 million contracts per day in June 2019 , up 56% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Interest Rate volume averaged 12.9 million contracts per day in , up 56% from . Highlights include: Record 1.29 million Fed Fund futures contracts traded on June 19

Eurodollar futures and options ADV grew 89% to 7.1 million contracts

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 23% to 5.1 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 112% to 588,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 50% to 219,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 39% to 211,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 11% to 147,000 contracts



Equity Index volume averaged 3.9 million contracts per day in June 2019 , up 20% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Micro E-mini equity index futures averaged 437,000 contracts per day in June, and traded over 18 million contracts in total volume since their May 6 launch – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group

launch – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV increased 6% to 2.4 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV grew 18% to 484,000 contracts

Nikkei 225 (yen) futures ADV grew 22% to 45,000 contracts



Metals volume averaged a record 801,000 contracts per day in June 2019 , up 20% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Metals volume averaged a record 801,000 contracts per day in , up 20% from . Highlights include: Record Gold options ADV, up 141% to 115,000 contracts

Record Copper options OI of 68,000 on June 24

Gold futures and options ADV increased 55% to 506,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 12% to 143,000 contracts

Copper options ADV rose 111% to 3,300 contracts



Agricultural volume averaged a record 2 million contracts per day in June 2019 , up 1% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Agricultural volume averaged a record 2 million contracts per day in , up 1% from . Highlights include: Record quarterly Corn futures and options ADV, up 30% to 774,000 contracts

Record Lean Hog options OI of 467,000 contracts on June 17

Corn futures and options June ADV grew 21% to 875,000 contracts

Grain and Oilseeds futures and options June ADV rose 1% to 1.8 million contracts

Livestock futures and options June ADV grew 13% to 170,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options June ADV increased 3% to 83,000 contracts



Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in June 2019 , down 4% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in , down 4% from . Highlights include: Natural Gas futures and options ADV rose 13% to 533,000 contracts

Gasoline futures and options ADV increased 6% to 217,000 contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 14% to 137,000 contracts



Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in June 2019 , down 9% from June 2018 . Highlights include:





Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in , down 9% from . Highlights include: Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 7% to 168,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV increased 6% to 131,000 contracts

Swiss franc futures and options ADV grew 21% to 41,000 contracts

New Zealand dollar futures and options ADV rose 17% to 36,000 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include:



European Repo average daily notional value increased 4% to €279 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 9% to $252 billion

U.S. Treasury average daily notional value grew 27% to $200 billion

Supplemental Disclosure

The Equity Index average rate per contract (RPC) starting in May will be impacted by the significant Micro E-mini equity index futures volume, which launched on May 6. For reference, the Equity Index product line total volume for May was 93,127,399 contracts, while the Micro E-mini total volume was 9,299,092, or 10 percent of the total. The average RPC for the Micro E-mini products in May was approximately $0.05. For the full month of June 2019, the Equity Index product line total volume was 77,405,891 and the Micro E-mini total volume was 8,734,560.

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)



Jun 2019 Jun 2018

Trading Days 20 21









PRODUCT LINE Jun 2019 Jun 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 12,852 8,216 56% Equity Indexes 3,870 3,226 20% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,065 1,167 -9% Energy 2,477 2,576 -4% Agricultural Commodities 2,023 1,994 1% Metals 801 666 20% Total 23,089 17,845 29%







VENUE Jun 2019 Jun 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,855 1,035 79% CME Globex 19,948 16,156 23% Privately negotiated 1,286 653 97%

QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



2Q 2019 2Q 2018

Trading Days 63 64









PRODUCT LINE 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 11,593 9,200 26% Equity Indexes 3,480 3,086 13% Foreign Exchange (FX) 874 1,035 -15% Energy 2,498 2,630 -5% Agricultural Commodities 1,839 1,734 -6% Metals 633 674 -6% Total 20,918 18,359 14%







VENUE 2 Q 2019 2Q 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,501 1,066 41% CME Globex 18,505 16,644 11% Privately negotiated 912 649 40%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Interest Rates 11,593 10,809 9,787 10,313 Equity Indexes 3,480 3,364 2,837 3,161 Foreign Exchange (FX) 874 870 853 885 Energy 2,498 2,399 2,330 2,331 Agricultural Commodities 1,839 1,621 1,556 1,381 Metals 633 567 549 561 Total 20,918 19,630 17,912 18,633











VENUE Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Open outcry 1,501 1,334 1,209 1,284 Electronic 18,505 17,553 15,986 16,576 Privately negotiated 912 743 717 773





Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Interest Rates 0.473 0.486 0.481 0.486 Equity Indexes 0.703 0.753 0.757 0.742 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.733 0.763 0.763 0.769 Energy 1.136 1.157 1.159 1.173 Agricultural Commodities 1.219 1.253 1.246 1.264 Metals 1.462 1.487 1.488 1.484 Total 0.695 0.726 0.713 0.714

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Value (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)







PRODUCT LINE Jun 2018 Jun 2019 YoY %

Change May 2019 MoM %

Change U.S. Treasury1 156.6 199.6 27% 177.6 12% U.S. Repo 230.1 251.6 9% 263.1 -4% European Repo (in EUR billions) 269.7 279.6 4% 286.1 -2% Spot FX 95.8 88.6 -7% 78.4 13%

















12 Month ended Jun 30 PRODUCT LINE

2018

2019

% Change

U.S. Treasury

166.7

167.6

1%

U.S. Repo

243.8

242.5

-1%

European Repo (in EUR billions)

247.5

267.9

8%

Spot FX

89.7

81.5

-9%























[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2



3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 BrokerTec 48.4 46.9 47.6 47.3 EBS 48.5 46.2 48.9 48.3



[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

