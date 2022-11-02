CME Group Reports 11% ADV Growth in October 2022

Highest-ever October ADV

Equity Index volume up 59%, with record E-mini S&P 500 options contracts

Record SOFR options volume and OI

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 11% to 22.7 million contracts during the month, representing the company's highest October volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 9.8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.5 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts

Metals ADV of 489,000 contracts

Additional October 2022 product highlights compared to October 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 59%

Record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,394,595 contracts



Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 87%



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 66%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 62%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 56%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 47%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 43%



Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 20%

SOFR ADV increased 1,108%

Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 900,220 contracts and record open interest (OI) of 17,758,014 contracts on October 31



SOFR futures ADV increased 731%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 42%

E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 95%



British Pound futures ADV increased 67%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 57%



Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 55%



Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 46%



New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 41%



Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 37%

Options ADV increased 20%

Equity Index options ADV increased 61%



Metals options ADV increased 20%



Interest Rate options ADV increased 10%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%

Metals ADV increased 5%

Micro Silver futures ADV increased 67%



Silver options ADV increased 55%



Platinum futures ADV increased 39%



Copper options ADV increased 30%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 6%

ADV increased 6% Ether futures ADV increased 15%



Bitcoin futures ADV increased 5%

futures ADV increased 5% Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.4 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 24% to €376B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 4% to $284.6B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $67B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group