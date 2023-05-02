CME Group Reports April 2023 Monthly Market Statistics

Second-highest April ADV on record

SOFR futures and options continue ADV growth

Strong ADV increases in options, commodities and cryptocurrencies

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 19.8 million contracts during the month, the second-highest April ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

April 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 9.2 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 5.6 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.3 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 757,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 615,000 contracts

Additional April 2023 product highlights compared to April 2022 include:

Short-Term Interest Rate ADV increased 6%

SOFR options ADV increased 1,884%



SOFR futures ADV increased 82%



30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 54%

Options ADV increased 20%

Metals options ADV increased 39%



Interest Rate options ADV increased 37%



Energy options ADV increased 23%

Energy ADV increased 6%

Global Emissions Offset futures ADV increased 155%



Natural Gas options ADV increased 19%

Agricultural ADV increased 19%

Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 19,342 contracts



Soybean Meal options ADV increased 89%



Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 65%

Metals ADV increased 31%

Record Aluminum futures ADV of 4,860 contracts



Silver options ADV increased 101%



Copper futures ADV increased 39%

Ether futures ADV increased 34%

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 28%

futures ADV increased 28% Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.0 million contracts represented 36% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.2% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 5% to €351B

