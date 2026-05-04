CME Group Reports April 2026 ADV of 25.9 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2026 average daily volume (ADV) reached 25.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

April 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.4 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.8 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.9 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 926,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 873,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV of 192,000 contracts ($14.8 billion notional)

Additional April 2026 product highlights compared to April 2025:

Energy ADV Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 421% to 410,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil weekly options ADV increased 44% to 33,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV Record KC HRW Wheat futures ADV of 107,000 contracts Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 9% to 240,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 19% to 187,000 contracts

Metals ADV Micro Gold futures ADV increased 50% to 436,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 264% to 85,000 contracts

FX Products ADV Record daily Japanese Yen futures of 632,000 contracts on April 30

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 5% Ether futures ADV increased 33% to 19,000 contracts

ADV increased 5% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3.5 million contracts represented 46% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for 15% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 58% of overall Metals ADV

BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $1.041 trillion U.S. Repo ADNV increased 3% to $389 billion European Repo ADNV increased 15% to €369 billion

FX Link ADV increased 33% to 56,000 contracts ($4.9 billion notional per leg)

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending March 2026 were $149.5 billion for cash collateral and $170.9 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group