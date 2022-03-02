CME Group Reports February 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 19% to 29 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 14.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.1 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 876,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 576,000 contracts

Additional February product highlights compared to February 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 46%

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures increased 58%

Agricultural ADV increased 18%

Chicago Wheat options ADV increased 107%



Soybean options ADV increased 73% and futures ADV increased 25%

Interest Rate ADV increased 13%

Record SOFR futures ADV of 1,207,882 million contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 3,794,407 contracts on February 28 , an increase of 833% and 398%, respectively, year-over-year

, an increase of 833% and 398%, respectively, year-over-year

Record SOFR options ADV of 56,896 contracts, with record OI of 993,606 contracts on February 28



Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 628,731 contracts



Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 413,812 contracts



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 340%

Options ADV increased 20%

Equity Index options ADV increased 82%



Agricultural options ADV increased 41%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 17%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 8%

Energy ADV increased 5%

Record Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV of 104,504 contracts



E-mini Crude Oil futures ADV increased 113%

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options had an ADV of 3.6 million contracts, representing 44.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.7% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% overall of Equity Index ADV



Micro Ether futures ADV of 20,000 contracts following their December 2021 launch

launch ADV outside the United States increased 22% to 8.3 million contracts, including 33% growth in Asia , 31% in Latin America and 18% in EMEA

increased 22% to 8.3 million contracts, including 33% growth in , 31% in and 18% in EMEA BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) reached a record €336B, U.S. Repo ADNV reached $281B and U.S. Treasury ADNV reached $154B

