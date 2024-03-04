CME Group Reports February ADV of 29.6 Million Contracts

Second-highest February on record

All-time monthly record for interest rate complex, with ADV of 17.2 million contracts

Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 10.9 million contracts

Record February options ADV of 6.4 million contracts

CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2024 market statistics, including an average daily volume (ADV) of 29.6 million contracts, an increase of 5% year-over-year and the second highest ADV on record for the month. The company's interest rate ADV reached a new all-time record, driven by trading of U.S. Treasury contracts. ADV also increased by double-digits in energy and agricultural products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

February 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional February 2024 product highlights compared to February 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 6% Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 10.9 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 18% to 3.2 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 26% to 2.6 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 27% to 1.4 million contracts

Options ADV increased 8% Equity Index options ADV increased 40% to 1.8 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 65% to 448,000 contracts Agricultural options ADV increased 48% to 345,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 20% Natural Gas options ADV increased 106% to 300,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 19% Corn futures ADV increased 20% to 458,000 contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 27% to 179,000 contracts

International ADV increased 9% to 8.1 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 14%

up 14% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 33% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.8% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 2% to $298.6B

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

