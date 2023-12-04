CME Group Reports Highest-Ever November ADV of 28.3 Million Contracts

Overall volume grew 21% over November 2022

Record November interest rate ADV of 16.8 million contracts

Strongest month ever for U.S. Treasury complex, with record ADV of 10.6 million contracts

Record November ADV in agricultural products and cross-asset options

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its November 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 28.3 million contracts during the month, an increase of 21% over 2022 and the company's highest-ever November ADV on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

November 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Record November Interest Rate ADV of 16.8 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.1 million contracts

Record November Options ADV of 5.5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Record November Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 947,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 664,000 contracts

Additional November 2023 product highlights compared to November 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 42% Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 2,740,659 contracts Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1,464,550 contracts Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 851,802 contracts Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 571,506 contracts SOFR futures ADV increased 70% to 4.0 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 92% to 1.8 million contracts

Options ADV increased 31% Interest Rate options ADV increased 31% to 3.1 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 24% to 1.5 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 49% to 371,000 contracts Agricultural options ADV increased 47% to 305,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 13% WTI Crude options ADV increased 25% to 184,000 contracts Natural Gas options ADV increased 82% to 177,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 32% Record Soybean Meal options ADV of 35,367 contracts Record Live Cattle options ADV of 25,465 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 21% to 421,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 23% to 149,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 2% Record Brazilian Real futures ADV of 19,099 contracts Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 29% to 187,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 6% Record Aluminum futures ADV of 8,447 contracts Gold options ADV increased 33% to 65,000 contracts

International ADV increased 29% to 8.0 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.0 million contracts represented 32% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.1% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $108B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group