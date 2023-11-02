CME Group Reports Highest-Ever October ADV of 25.2 Million Contracts

Overall volume grew 11% over October 2022

Strongest October in company history for interest rate ADV

Record equity index options volume driven by E-mini S&P 500 contracts

Continued growth across SOFR and U.S. Treasury complexes

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 25.2 million contracts during the month, an increase of 11% over 2022 and the company's highest-ever October ADV on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

October 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2023 product highlights compared to October 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 21% SOFR futures ADV increased 61% to 3.2 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 59% to 1.4 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 25% to 1.3 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 30% to 863,000 contracts 2-Year U.S Treasury Note futures ADV increased 33% to 675,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 23% Record Equity Index options ADV of 1,931,536 contracts – with record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,809,924 contracts Interest Rate options ADV increased 12% to 2.8 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 82% to 398,000 contracts Agricultural options ADV increased 39% to 287,000 contracts Metals options ADV increased 66% to 102,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 28% Natural Gas futures ADV increased 38% to 421,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 56% to 188,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 28% Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 189,948 contracts Live Cattle futures ADV increased 30% to 65,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 24% Record Aluminum futures ADV of 6,633 contracts Gold options ADV increased 76% to 86,000 contracts

International ADV increased 26% to 7.2 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 35% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.1% of overall Energy ADV



