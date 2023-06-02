CME Group Reports May 2023 Monthly Market Statistics

CME Group

02 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

  • Highest-ever May ADV of 25M contracts
  • Double-digit volume increases in interest rates, energy, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products
  • SOFR futures and options continue ADV growth

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its May 2023 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 3% to 25 million contracts during the month, the highest May ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

May 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional May 2023 product highlights compared to May 2022 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 20%
    • Record U.S. Treasury futures open interest of 17,856,235 contracts on May 23
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 126% to 3.4 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 935% to 1.8 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 112% to 544,000 contracts
  • Options ADV increased 29%
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased to 50% to 2.9 million contracts
    • Agricultural options ADV increased 24% to 342,000 contracts
    • Energy options ADV increased 33% to 282,000 contracts
    • Metals options ADV increased 39% to 85,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 12%
    • Natural Gas options ADV increased 32% to 136,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 38%
    • Record Soybean Oil options ADV of 22,633 contracts
    • Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 78% to 150,000 contracts
    • KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 108% to 68,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 30%
    • Aluminum futures ADV increased 120% to 4,500 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.1 million contracts represented 34% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.2% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to $292B 

