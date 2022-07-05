CME Group Reports Q2 and June 2022 Market Statistics

Highest-ever June ADV, with Q2 volume up 25% year-over-year

Q2 Equity Index ADV grew 57%, including record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures volume

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, OI

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q2 and June 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 25% to 23.1 million contracts during the second quarter, the company's third-highest quarterly volume ever. June ADV increased 30% to 24 million contracts, representing the company's highest June volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q2 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 57%

Record quarterly Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,388,251 contracts



Record quarterly E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 58,731 contracts



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 96%



Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 84%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 80%



E-mini Russell 2000 options ADV increased 52%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 41%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 35%



E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 28%



Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 12%

Interest Rate ADV increased 24%

Record quarterly SOFR futures ADV of 1,629,384 contracts



Record quarterly SOFR options ADV of 222,777 contracts



27 trading days when SOFR futures daily volume surpassed Eurodollar futures, with SOFR futures ADV in Q2 equivalent to 99% of Eurodollar futures ADV in the same period



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 228%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 76%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 61%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 30%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 24%

Record quarterly Brazilian Real futures ADV of 17,042 contracts



Japanese Yen options ADV increased 119%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 49%



Canadian Dollar options ADV increased 33%

Options ADV increased 23%

Equity Index options ADV increased 92%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 27%



Energy options ADV increased 12%



Metals options ADV increased 11%



Interest Rate options ADV increased 9%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 89%

Record quarterly Micro Ether futures ADV of 21,311 contracts



Record quarterly Ether futures ADV of 6,588 contracts



Bitcoin futures ADV increased 12%



Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 3%

ADV outside the United States increased 21% to 6.3 million contracts in Q2, including 40% growth in Latin America , 36% in Asia and 15% in EMEA

June 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 10.6 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.2 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.2 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 483,000 contracts

Additional June 2022 product highlights compared to June 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 80%

Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 131%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 129%



Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 122%



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 106%



Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 98%



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 55%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 53%



Nikkei 225 futures ADV increased 53%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 46%



E-mini Russell 2000 options ADV increased 45%



E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 33%



Micro E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 35%

Options ADV increased 28%

Equity Index options ADV increased 101%



Interest Rate ADV increased 17%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 7%



Energy options ADV increased 2%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%

Japanese Yen options ADV increased 92%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 66%



British Pound futures ADV increased 21%



Euro FX futures ADV increased 17%



E-Mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 10%

Interest Rate ADV increased 24%

Record monthly SOFR futures ADV of 1,985,508 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 6,371,384 contracts on June 30



Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 411,779, with record OI of 7,241,361 contracts on June 30



17 trading days when SOFR futures daily volume surpassed Eurodollar futures, with SOFR futures ADV in June equivalent to 117% of Eurodollar futures ADV in the same period



2-Year Eris SOFR Swap futures ADV increased 544%



30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 238%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 85%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 29%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 27%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 74%

Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 8,988 contracts



Bitcoin futures ADV increased 54%

ADV outside the United States increased 28% to 6.9 million, including 43% in Asia , 35% growth in Latin America , and 24% in EMEA

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV, respectively

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to €358B, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 17% to $262B, and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 16% to $128B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 7% to $65.4B

