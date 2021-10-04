CME Group Reports Q3 and September 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q3 and September 2021 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 14 percent to 17.8 million contracts during the third quarter, and was up 11 percent at 18.8 million contracts during the month of September. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q3 2021 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2020 include:

Overall ADV increased 14%

Interest Rate ADV increased 53%, including:

Record quarterly SOFR futures ADV of 124,000, an increase of 183%



Eurodollar futures ADV rose 67% YoY



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV grew 62%



Treasury futures ADV rose 36%

Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,236, an increase of 170%

Options ADV increased 45%

Interest Rate options increased 87%



Energy options rose 26%



Equity Index options grew 21%



Foreign Exchange options increased 15%

Energy ADV increased 18%

ADV outside the United States increased 13% to 5.0 million contracts in Q3, including 15% growth in EMEA and 8% in Asia

increased 13% to 5.0 million contracts in Q3, including 15% growth in EMEA and 8% in BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 18% to $230B , European Repo ADNV increased 12% to €293B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 5% to $98B

September 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.7 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.2 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.3 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 975,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 437,000 contracts

Additional September product highlights compared to September 2020 include:

Overall ADV increased 11%

Interest Rate ADV increased 58%

Record SOFR futures ADV of 137K , an increase of 147%

, an increase of 147%

5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options increased 124%



10-year U.S. Treasury Note options rose 76%



Eurodollar futures ADV rose 58%



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures rose 52%



Treasury futures ADV grew 46%



Micro Treasury Yield futures ADV of 15,650 contracts – more than 450,000 total contracts have traded since its August 16 launch

launch Options ADV increased 43%

Interest Rate options increased 92%



Equity Index options increased 30%, including 31% growth in E-mini S&P 500 options



Foreign Exchange options increased 22%



Energy options increased 7%

Energy ADV increased 14%

Micro WTI Crude Oil futures reached an ADV of 53,000 contracts, having traded more than 3.3 million total contracts since their July 12 launch

launch ADV outside the United States increased 17% to 5.6 million, including 22% growth in EMEA and 3% in Asia

increased 17% to 5.6 million, including 22% growth in EMEA and 3% in Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 21,000 contracts, including more than 2.1 million total contracts since their May 3 launch

launch Micro E-mini futures and options represented 34% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV

BrokerTec US Repo ADNV increased 22% to $242.8B , European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €297.8B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 4% to $98.7B

