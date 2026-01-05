CME Group Reports Record Annual ADV of 28.1 Million Contracts in 2025, Up 6% Year Over Year

Record annual ADV in interest rate, energy, agricultural, metals and cryptocurrency products

Record annual ADV in U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes

Record annual ADV reached outside the U.S.

Record Q4 and December ADV

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2025 market statistics, with record average daily volume (ADV) of 28.1 million contracts during the year, an increase of 6% over 2024. Q4 ADV reached a record 27.4 million contracts and December ADV reached a record 23.5 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

Full-year 2025 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 4% to a record 14.2 million contracts Record annual U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8.3 million contracts Record annual SOFR futures and options ADV of 5.4 million contracts Record annual 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts Record annual 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1 million contracts Record annual 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 971,000 contracts Record annual 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV of 495,000 contracts

ADV increased 4% to a record 14.2 million contracts Equity Index ADV increased 8% to 7.4 million contracts Record annual Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1.6 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 35% to 1.2 million contracts

ADV increased 8% to 7.4 million contracts Energy ADV increased 8% to a record 2.7 million contracts Record annual Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options ADV of 904,000 contracts Record annual NY Heating Oil futures ADV of 197,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 8% to a record 1.9 million contracts Record annual Corn futures ADV of 437,000 contracts Record annual Soybean futures ADV of 293,000 contracts Record annual Soybean Oil futures ADV of 182,000 contracts

ADV increased 8% to a record 1.9 million contracts Metals ADV increased 34% to a record 988,000 contracts Record annual Micro Gold futures ADV of 325,000 contracts Record annual Gold options ADV of 96,000 contracts Record annual Micro Silver futures ADV of 48,000 contracts

ADV increased 34% to a record 988,000 contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 980,000 contracts Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 19% to 53,000 contracts

ADV of 980,000 contracts Cryptocurrency ADV increased 139% to a record 278,000 contracts ($12 billion notional) Record annual Micro Ether futures ADV of 144,000 contracts Record annual Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 75,000 contracts Record Ether futures ADV of 19,000 contracts

ADV increased 139% to a record 278,000 contracts ($12 billion notional) International ADV increased 8% to a record 8.4 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 6.1 million contracts, record APAC ADV of 1.9 million contracts and Latin America ADV of 172,000 contracts

Q4 2025 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 13 million contracts Record Q4 U.S. Treasury options ADV of 1.4 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 4% to 1.4 million contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 39% to 576,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 22% to 7.7 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 41% to 1.8 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 49% to 1.3 million contracts E-Mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 20% to 218,000 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 4% to 655,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 323,000 contracts NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 10% to 187,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 2% to 1.8 million contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 2% to 322,000 contracts Soybean options ADV increased 8% to 106,000 contracts

Record Q4 Metals ADV of 1.4 million contracts Record Q4 Micro Gold futures ADV of 594,000 contracts Record Q4 Micro Silver futures ADV of 126,000 contracts Record Q4 Gold options ADV of 109,000 contracts

Record quarterly Cryptocurrency ADV of 379,000 contracts ($13.3 billion notional) Record quarterly Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 89,000 contracts Micro Ether futures ADV increased 164% to 201,000 contracts Ether futures ADV increased 137% to 22,000 contracts

ADV of 379,000 contracts ($13.3 billion notional)

December 2025 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 5% to 10.6 million contracts Record December U.S. Treasury options ADV of 1.3 million contracts SOFR futures and options ADV increased 4% to 4.5 million contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 14% to 495,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 2% to 6.9 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 18% to 1.5 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 33% to 1.1 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.3 million contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 9% to 708,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 16% to 326,000 contracts

Record December Metals ADV of 1.3 million contracts Record monthly Micro Silver futures ADV of 200,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 312% to 449,000 contracts Silver futures ADV increased 364% to 344,000 contracts

Record December Cryptocurrency ADV of 339,000 contracts ($9.4 billion notional) Micro Ether futures ADV increased 32% to 154,000 contracts Ether futures ADV increased 45% to 18,000 contracts

ADV of 339,000 contracts ($9.4 billion notional) Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 40.5% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 1.8% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 14% to $386 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 11% to €305 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending November 2025 were $135 billion for cash collateral and $163 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group