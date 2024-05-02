CME Group Reports Record April ADV of 26.5 Million Contracts, with Double-Digit Growth Across All Asset Classes

Highest-ever April ADV with 33% growth over April 2023

Record April ADV for interest rate, equity index, metals, FX and options products

Record monthly ADV for U.S. Treasury options

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2024 market statistics set a new average daily volume (ADV) record of 26.5 million contracts for the month, up 33% from April 2023, with double-digit growth across all asset classes.

Additionally, interest rate, equity index, foreign exchange and options products set new April ADV records. Metals also reached a new April ADV record, including monthly records for metals options, copper futures and options, and silver options. U.S. Treasury options also reached an all-time monthly ADV record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

"With double-digit growth in all asset classes and a number of volume records in individual product lines, CME Group is playing an extremely important role in helping our clients around the world navigate risk across many areas of their businesses," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

April 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional April 2024 product highlights compared to April 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 37% Record U.S. Treasury options ADV of 1,486,143 contracts SOFR futures ADV increased 32% to 3.4 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 67% to 2.3 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 39% to 1.4 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 36% E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 74% to 1.7 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 66% to 1.5 million contracts E-Mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 26% to 210,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 33% Record Metals options ADV of 159,339 contracts Interest Rate options ADV increased 15% to 2.9 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 76% to 1.9 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 15% Energy options ADV increased 33% to 402,000 contracts WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 40% to 195,000 contracts Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 193,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 16% Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 36% to 196,000 contracts KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 49% to 83,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 65% Record Copper futures ADV of 195,271 contracts Record Silver options ADV of 27,121 contracts Record Copper options ADV of 19,513 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 97% to 165,000 contracts

International ADV increased 43% to 7.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 49%, Latin America up 36% and Asia up 31%

up 49%, up 36% and up 31% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 37% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 18% to 108.2B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 5% to $294B

and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 5% to EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 16% to $61.2B

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for 1Q 2024 were $75.7 billion for cash collateral and $158.7 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

