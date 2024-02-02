CME Group Reports Record January ADV of 25.2 Million Contracts

Highest-ever January ADV with 16% growth year-over-year

Record January interest rate ADV of 13.1 million contracts, up 27%

Record January options ADV of 6.1 million contracts, up 26%

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2024 market statistics, reaching a new overall average daily volume (ADV) record of 25.2 million contracts for the month, up 16% from January 2023. The company's interest rate ADV saw double-digit growth, driven by its SOFR complex and U.S. Treasury futures. ADV also increased by double-digits across energy, agricultural and foreign exchange products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional January 2024 product highlights compared to January 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 27% SOFR futures ADV increased 45% to 3.8 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 33% to 2.5 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 24% 1.9 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 27% to 1.3 million contracts

Options ADV increased 26% Interest Rate options ADV increased 16% to 3.5 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 37% to 1.7 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 95% to 452,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 23% Record Natural Gas options ADV of 300,736 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 23% Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 47% to 166,000 contracts KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 38% to 52,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 11% Record Brazilian Real futures ADV of 20,456 contracts Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 39% to 60,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 2% Aluminum futures ADV increased 134% to 10,000 contracts

International ADV increased 24% to 7.0 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 28%

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 33% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.4% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 11% to $288.2B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 2% to $107.7B

