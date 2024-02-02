CME Group Reports Record January ADV of 25.2 Million Contracts

CME Group

02 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

  • Highest-ever January ADV with 16% growth year-over-year
  • Record January interest rate ADV of 13.1 million contracts, up 27%
  • Record January options ADV of 6.1 million contracts, up 26%

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2024 market statistics, reaching a new overall average daily volume (ADV) record of 25.2 million contracts for the month, up 16% from January 2023. The company's interest rate ADV saw double-digit growth, driven by its SOFR complex and U.S. Treasury futures. ADV also increased by double-digits across energy, agricultural and foreign exchange products. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January 2024 ADV across asset classes includes: 

Additional January 2024 product highlights compared to January 2023 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 27%
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 45% to 3.8 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 33% to 2.5 million contracts
    • 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 24% 1.9 million contracts
    • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 27% to 1.3 million contracts
  • Options ADV increased 26%
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased 16% to 3.5 million contracts
    • Equity Index options ADV increased 37% to 1.7 million contracts
    • Energy options ADV increased 95% to 452,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 23%
    • Record Natural Gas options ADV of 300,736 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 23%
    • Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 47% to 166,000 contracts
    • KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 38% to 52,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 11%
    • Record Brazilian Real futures ADV of 20,456 contracts
    • Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 39% to 60,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 2%
    • Aluminum futures ADV increased 134% to 10,000 contracts
  • International ADV increased 24% to 7.0 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 28%
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 33% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.4% of overall Energy ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 11% to $288.2B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 2% to $107.7B

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

