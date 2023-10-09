CME Group Reports Sixth Consecutive Record Quarter for Aluminum Futures Volume

News provided by

CME Group

09 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

September average daily volume also reached a record 6,118 contracts

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that participation in its global Aluminum futures contract continues to accelerate, recently achieving record volume for the sixth consecutive quarter and the month of September. Average daily volume (ADV) in the third quarter was a record 4,656 contracts, up 98% from last year, while ADV in September was a record 6,118 contracts, up 132% from last year. Average daily open interest (ADOI) in Q3 also grew 267% from last year.

"We are seeing strong client interest and support for our global Aluminum contract, which continues to hit new milestones," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "In addition to record volume in Q3 and September, we have seen back to back record volume days in October, and multiple trading days where over 10,000 contracts have traded. We are proud of the significant progress we have made to create an alternative aluminum market, while also growing our entire industrial metals business."

"CME Group continues to build a strong presence in industrial metals, which is evident by the steadily increasing demand for its Aluminum markets," said Jonathan Tulkoff, Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at Commodity Asset Management. "We appreciate all of the benefits that come with transacting with CME Group, including capital efficiencies, customer protections and well understood market controls. We look forward to expanding our participation in their markets moving forward."

"We appreciate the tremendous work that CME Group has done to create a more robust, alternative aluminum market, which benefits the entire industry," said Brian Hesse, CEO of PerenniAL Aluminum. "Based on the growing demand and acceptance, we will offer a CME Group Aluminum price reference in our 2024 contracts. This will allow us to provide more transparent and well-regulated pricing to our clients."

"We have been closely monitoring the growth of CME Group Aluminum markets, and these latest milestones align with the launch of our USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (ALUM), which will invest in CME Group Aluminum contracts," said John Love, President & CEO of USCF Investments. "Investors are increasingly looking for exposure to aluminum and other critical energy transition metals. We applaud CME Group for their commitment to growing their industrial metals markets and providing more opportunities for investors around the world."

CME Group's industrial metals business continues to grow alongside aluminum as investors increasingly value the reliability and efficiency of CME Group markets.

  • Copper options ADV and ADOI year-to-date through September was the highest on record at 6,309 and 113,092 contracts respectively.
  • Copper futures ADV year-to-date through September was up 25%.
  • Cobalt futures ADV year-to-date through September was up 174%.
  • September was a record month for Lithium Hydroxide futures, with over 3,200 contracts traded and open interest surpassing 7,000 contracts for the first time.

Aluminum (ALI) futures are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/aluminum.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Also from this source

BrokerTec Introduces Repo Trading as a Spread to €STR

BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, today announced a range of new...

Weakening crop prices and high production costs weigh on farmer sentiment

Agricultural producers' sentiment declined for the second month in a row, as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer index fell 9 points ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.