CME Group Sets New, All-Time Quarterly and September ADV Records Driven by Growth Across All Asset Classes

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q3 and September 2024 market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching new, all-time records of 28.3 million contracts in Q3 and 28.4 million contracts in the month of September, and growth across all asset classes in both periods.

In Q3, the company's ADV grew 27% year-over-year, with record volume in interest rate products. CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time quarterly ADV record of 8.4 million contracts and SOFR futures reached an all-time quarterly ADV record of 4.1 million contracts.

September ADV grew 25% year-over-year, with record volume in interest rate and agricultural products for the month.

Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

Q3 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2023 include:

Record Interest Rate ADV of 14.9 million contracts Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8.4 million contracts Record 10-Year U.S Treasury Note futures ADV of 2.5 million contracts Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.8 million contracts Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.1 million contracts Record SOFR futures ADV of 4.1 million contracts Interest Rate options ADV increased 37% to 3.1 million contracts

ADV of 14.9 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts, an increase of 17% Record Q3 Equity Index options ADV of 1.6 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 38% to 1.5 million contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 23% to 1.1 million contracts

ADV of 7.4 million contracts, an increase of 17% Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts, an increase of 21% Record Q3 Energy options ADV of 425,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 31% to 466,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 51% to 213,000 contracts

ADV of 2.6 million contracts, an increase of 21% Record Q3 Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts Corn futures ADV increased 28% to 378,000 contracts Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 30% to 185,000 contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 22% to 167,000 contracts

ADV of 1.6 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts, an increase of 16% Japanese yen futures ADV increased 23% to 216,000 contracts Australian dollar futures ADV increased 16% to 120,000 contracts Canadian dollar futures ADV increased 23% to 102,000 contracts

ADV of 1.1 million contracts, an increase of 16% Metals ADV of 728,000 contracts, an increase of 38% Record Gold options ADV of 99,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 124% to 113,000 contracts Platinum futures ADV increased 26% to 31,000 contracts

ADV of 728,000 contracts, an increase of 38% Record International ADV of 8.4 million contracts, including record EMEA ADV of 6.2 million contracts, Asia ADV up 28% and Latin America up 11%

September 2024 highlights compared to September 2023 include:

Record September Interest Rate ADV of 14.8 million contracts Record September U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7.1 million contracts Record September SOFR futures and options ADV of 6.9 million contracts Record September Interest Rate options ADV of 3.4 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 40% to 2.1 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 28% to 1.4 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts, an increase of 4% Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 19% to 1.4 million contracts Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 49% to 121,000 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.7 million contracts, an increase of 17% Record September Energy options ADV of 448,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 35% to 493,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 56% to 220,000 contracts

Record September Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts Record September Agricultural options ADV of 332,000 contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 24% to 167,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.3 million contracts, an increase of 7% Japanese yen futures ADV increased 25% to 242,000 contracts Canadian dollar futures ADV increased 6% to 123,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 709,000 contracts, an increase of 37% Record September Metals options ADV of 142,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 154% to 110,000 contracts

International ADV increased 30% to 8.8 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 6.5 million contracts, Asia ADV up 27% and Latin America ADV up 12%

of 6.5 million contracts, Asia ADV up 27% and Latin America ADV up 12% Micro Products ADV Record E-Micro options ADV of 41,000 contracts Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.7 million contracts represented 37% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $305.8 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 19% to $119.1B

and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 19% to Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending August 2024 were $70.9 billion for cash collateral and $163.2 billion for non-cash collateral

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD.

