CME Group Sets New Record in Natural Gas Futures and Options

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its natural gas complex reached a new single-day record of 2,576,346 contracts traded on January 20, up 15% from the previous daily record of 2,239,081 contracts traded on November 14, 2018.

"As demand for heating increases across the U.S., clients are turning to our natural gas markets in record numbers to manage their price risk," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "We continue to focus on providing market participants with the on screen deep liquidity they need to hedge their positions effectively in any environment."

Other records achieved across the company's natural gas products included Henry Hub options, which traded 811,662 contracts, up 28% from the previous record. Dutch TTF options volume also reached a record 35,480 contracts, up 202% from the previous record.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

