CME Group SOFR Futures Hit New Open Interest and Volume Records

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in its deeply liquid SOFR futures set a new record of 12,701,232 contracts on August 28, as the product's average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 3.5 million contracts year-to-date.

"As market participants navigate changing expectations around monetary policy, they are turning, in record numbers, to the deep liquidity of CME Group SOFR futures and options, which are the world's leading tools for managing interest rate risk with precision and efficiency," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "Across our SOFR, U.S. Treasury and Fed Funds complexes, clients can hedge or gain exposure to the entire U.S. yield curve with unrivaled efficiency and liquidity."

CME Group SOFR options have an average daily volume of 1.6 million contracts year-to-date and open interest of more than 42 million contracts.

Launched in May 2018, CME Group SOFR futures have broad participation from global banks, hedge funds, asset managers, principal trading firms and other types of traders. The contracts are eligible for margin offsets versus adjacent futures and options, portfolio margining with cleared interest rate swaps, as well as cross-margining with FICC-cleared cash U.S. Treasury notes, bonds and certain Repo transactions.

