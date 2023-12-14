CME Group SOFR Open Interest Surpasses Record 60 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in its deeply liquid SOFR complex set a new record of 60,435,467 contracts on December 12, including 48.3 million options contracts and 12.1 million futures contracts. Average daily volume (ADV) in SOFR futures and options this year also reached a record 5.1 million contracts.

"As the world's leading tools for hedging short-term interest rate risk, global market participants continue to turn to our SOFR futures and options to navigate uncertainty," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "We are pleased with the ongoing growth of our SOFR complex, which now exceeds the highest annual ADV that Eurodollar futures and options reached in their four-decade history."

SOFR futures and options have broad participation from global banks, hedge funds, asset managers, principal trading firms and other types of traders. These contracts are also eligible for portfolio margining against other cleared interest rate swaps and futures.

CME Group launched SOFR futures in May 2018 and SOFR options in January 2020.

SOFR futures and options are listed with and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/sofr .

