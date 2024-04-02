CME Group €STR Options to Launch on May 20

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch options on Euro short-term rate (€STR) futures on May 20, 2024.

"Our new €STR options will help clients more precisely manage their risk as expectations around European interest rate decisions continue to shift," said Mark Rogerson, EMEA Head of Interest Rate Products, CME Group. "This launch is the next step in the development of our robust €STR marketplace and builds on the growing liquidity and participation in our €STR futures."

CME Group launched the industry's first €STR futures on October 31, 2022 as a complement to SOFR futures. The company recently increased order book depth by 79%, while reducing bid-ask spreads by 31% and facilitated the final settlement of €STR market's largest ever futures expiration amounting to over 14,000 contracts last month.

€STR options will be listed by and subject to the rules of CME Group. For more information, please visit our product page here .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group