CME Group to Launch Single Stock Futures

New financially settled futures contracts to include 50+ top U.S. single stocks including Alphabet, Meta, NVIDIA and Tesla

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch Single Stock futures beginning this summer, pending completion of all regulatory review and processes. These new products will enable market participants to trade futures on more than 50 of the top U.S. stocks from the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Russell 1000 indices, including names such as Alphabet, Meta, NVIDIA and Tesla – all with the flexibility, capital efficiency and precision of financially settled futures.

"We are pleased to begin offering investors an alternative way to gain exposure to individual leading U.S. stocks with our new Single Stock futures contracts," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "These contracts will provide a simpler, more cost-effective way to take a view on a stock, while allowing market participants to gain exposure to, or hedge potential price movements, without buying shares outright."

Demand for equity derivatives has been growing across both institutional and retail audiences in recent years, with new highs in 2025 including:

Futures and options average daily volume (ADV) of 7.4 million contracts and open interest (OI) of 9.8 million contracts.

Futures ADV of 6 million contracts, up 15% year-over-year, and record average OI of 5.6 million contracts, up 19% year-over-year.

The contracts will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit cmegroup.com/ssf .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group