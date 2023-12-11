CME Group to Create Unified Global NDF Trading Venue, Expanding Access and Enhancing Liquidity For Participants

News provided by

CME Group

11 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will combine its two non-deliverable forward (NDF) liquidity pools on the EBS Market platform onto a single trading venue in October 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

The combination will bring market participants across regulatory jurisdictions into a unified global trading environment, supporting improved market efficiency and enhancing EBS's role as the leading source of centralized liquidity and price discovery in NDFs.

"Amid continued fragmentation and rising complexity within the global FX market, the need for a unified, globally accessible primary trading venue in NDFs is greater than ever," said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "Combining our two leading NDF trading platforms will improve access for participants around the world while expanding liquidity, improving price discovery and providing operational efficiencies for the marketplace."

EBS Market was the first venue to offer electronic NDF trading on a central limit order book in 2007. Customers have the ability to trade 1-month Asian NDFs, LatAm NDFs and African NDFs on the platform.

For more information, visit https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/ebs.html#products. .

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

