CME Group to Expand Equity Index Dividend Suite with New Mid-Curve Options and Quarterly Futures

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand its Equity Index Dividend suite on May 11, with the addition of Mid-curve options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures, alongside Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 Quarterly Dividend Index futures, pending regulatory review.

"Amid shifting interest rates and economic uncertainty, managing dividend exposure has become a strategic necessity for investors," said Joe Hickey, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Trading in our dividend products has increased more than 50% year-over-year. To meet this increased demand, we are launching these new Mid-curve options on S&P 500 Annual Index futures and Quarterly Dividend futures on the Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 to provide clients with additional, and even more precise tools to mitigate index-specific risk and hedge around critical dividend events."

These new products are the latest addition to CME Group's deeply liquid Equity Index Dividend suite, which includes: Options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend futures; S&P 500 Annual and Quarterly Dividend Index futures; Nasdaq-100 Annual Dividend Index futures; and Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index futures. Year-to-date trading highlights include:

Dividend futures and options open interest of 860,000 contracts, up 27% year-over-year.

S&P 500 Quarterly Dividend Index futures average daily volume (ADV) up 21% year-over-year.

Options on S&P Annual Dividend Index futures ADV of 3,900 contracts, up 80% year-over-year.

These products will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit cmegroup.com/dividends.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group