CME Group to Launch Event Contracts on Bitcoin Futures on March 13

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its suite of event contracts to include Bitcoin futures on March 13, pending regulatory review.

"Our new event contracts on Bitcoin futures provide a highly transparent and less complex way for investors to access cryptocurrency markets – with the added benefit of a fully regulated platform," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group. "These contracts, which track the daily price moves of our deeply liquid benchmark Bitcoin futures, offer an innovative, lower-cost way for investors to trade their views on the up or down price moves of bitcoin."

CME Group offers event contracts on a growing number of its benchmark futures markets, including gold, silver, copper, crude oil, natural gas, E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average, E-mini Russell 2000 and euro-U.S. dollar foreign exchange futures. Valued up to $20 per contract, these daily options on futures enable participants to know their maximum profit or loss when entering a trade.

For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/eventcontracts.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities.

