CME Group to Launch Longer-Dated Event Contracts on January 29

For the first time, traders will be able to express a view on where E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures will settle at the end of every quarter and year

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch event contracts with quarter- and year-end expiries for E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures on January 29, pending regulatory review. The new longer-horizon contracts will provide market users with another unique opportunity to express their views on the direction of these equity indices.

"Event contracts on E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures are among the most highly traded of our event product suite, representing 33% and 20% of the volume, respectively," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Financial & OTC Products at CME Group. "These new contracts featuring longer expiries at quarter- and year-end will give traders a way to express their views on market direction at key economic-cycle intervals – with the added benefit of more opportunities to trade in and out of a position leading up to expiry. We're pleased that our expanded suite of event contracts will continue to provide innovative, lower-cost tools for participating in CME Group's futures markets."

"We are excited to see the growth of the CME Group's event contracts offering," said Ryan Duckworth, CEO of Akuna Capital – U.S. "The quarterly and annual contracts will give investors the opportunity to choose the best time frame for their strategies without worrying about opening a new position daily. We are honored to be a part of CME Group's success as a liquidity provider in event contracts."

"We are pleased to support CME Group's launch of longer-dated event contracts on E-mini S&P 500 and E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Event contracts give investors a simple way to access key futures markets, and our active trader clients seeking to trade event contracts on these popular equity indices will benefit from the greater flexibility offered by the new quarter- and year-end expiries."

"NinjaTrader is excited to continue its support for CME Group's evolving event contract product suite," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "We are confident in the market appeal of these products, which offer both a cost-effective and straightforward way for retail traders to access dynamic financial markets. This evolution of the product suite will continue to broaden the appeal of these new and innovative products."

CME Group event contracts enable individuals to take a position on up or down price moves in some of the world's most widely quoted benchmark futures markets with the certainty of knowing their maximum potential profit or loss when placing a trade. Also effective January 29, the maximum payout for event contracts will be $100.

CME Group event contracts are listed with and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/ecfaq.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

